RISHIKA SHAH

AUTHOR

Nov 26, 2021

Genelia Deshmukh in pretty sarees

FASHION

Genelia looked heavenly in a black striped saree with a contrasting blouse

Traditional & Chic

(Image: Genelia Deshmukh Instagram) 

Genelia wore an edgy printed green saree with a white shirt as a blouse

Edgy Look

(Image: Genelia Deshmukh Instagram)

The actress looked pristine in a floral white saree on the occasion of Diwali

Floral & Feminine

(Image: Genelia Deshmukh Instagram) 

Genelia looked like an absolute queen in a navy blue sequinned saree

Sequin Affair

(Image: Genelia Deshmukh Instagram) 

Genelia looked like a stylish ‘Marathi Mulgi’ in a red saree teamed with a gajra

Marathi Mulgi

(Image: Genelia Deshmukh Instagram)

The actress posed in a blush pink saree teamed with a plain strappy blouse

Strappy Look

(Image: Genelia Deshmukh Instagram) 

She opted for the perfect mix of traditional and contemporary in this pastel saree

Contemporary Look 

(Image: Genelia Deshmukh Instagram) 

Genelia elevated her quirk factor as she opted for this unique black-and-white saree

Quirk Queen

(Image: Genelia Deshmukh Instagram) 

Genelia had us floored as she wore her floral saree bearing a slit, with sneakers

Saree & Sneakers

(Image: Genelia Deshmukh Instagram) 

