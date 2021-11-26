RISHIKA SHAH
Nov 26, 2021
Genelia Deshmukh in pretty sarees
Genelia looked heavenly in a black striped saree with a contrasting blouse
Traditional & Chic
(Image: Genelia Deshmukh Instagram)
Genelia wore an edgy printed green saree with a white shirt as a blouse
Edgy Look
(Image: Genelia Deshmukh Instagram)
The actress looked pristine in a floral white saree on the occasion of Diwali
Floral & Feminine
(Image: Genelia Deshmukh Instagram)
Genelia looked like an absolute queen in a navy blue sequinned saree
Sequin Affair
(Image: Genelia Deshmukh Instagram)
Genelia looked like a stylish ‘Marathi Mulgi’ in a red saree teamed with a gajra
Marathi Mulgi
(Image: Genelia Deshmukh Instagram)
The actress posed in a blush pink saree teamed with a plain strappy blouse
Strappy Look
(Image: Genelia Deshmukh Instagram)
She opted for the perfect mix of traditional and contemporary in this pastel saree
Contemporary Look
(Image: Genelia Deshmukh Instagram)
Genelia elevated her quirk factor as she opted for this unique black-and-white saree
Quirk Queen
(Image: Genelia Deshmukh Instagram)
Genelia had us floored as she wore her floral saree bearing a slit, with sneakers
Saree & Sneakers
(Image: Genelia Deshmukh Instagram)
