Genelia D'Souza’s March 24
2021
Genelia rocks a blue puff-sleeved dress with yellow pumps
She shines in a metallic blue Arabellaa dress
She looks chic in a strapless white top and striped pants
The diva sparkles in a red and gold Shantanu and Nikhil ensemble
We love her casual denim dress
She looks radiant in this red top and matching wide red pants
She wins our heart in this gold ball gown
She looks elegant in this blue Shivani Jain dress
Genelia looks resplendent in this sequinned red t-shirt dress that she matched with black knee boots
The ‘Force’ actress looks mesmerising in this strapless ball gown
