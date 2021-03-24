top style moments

Genelia D'Souza’s

March 24
2021

Genelia rocks a blue puff-sleeved dress with yellow pumps

She shines in a metallic blue Arabellaa dress

She looks chic in a strapless white top and striped pants

The diva sparkles in a red and gold Shantanu and Nikhil ensemble

We love her casual denim dress

She looks radiant in this red top and matching wide red pants

She wins our heart in this gold ball gown

She looks elegant in this blue Shivani Jain dress

Genelia looks resplendent in this sequinned red t-shirt dress that she matched with black knee boots

The ‘Force’ actress looks mesmerising in this strapless ball gown

