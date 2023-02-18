Genelia D’Souza’s saree looks
pinkvilla
Akriti Anand
Fashion
FEB 18, 2023
Image: Genelia Instagram
She is looking very beautiful in a white colour saree
White
Image: Genelia Instagram
Genelia looks sassy in a powder blue colour shimmer saree
Powder blue
Akshay and Twinkle’s romantic moments
Alia Bhatt aces every style
Image: Genelia Instagram
A simple yellow saree with white blouse is a beautiful combination
Yellow day
Image: Genelia Instagram
She is happily posing with her kid in a floral saree
Floral
Image: Genelia Instagram
The actress is wearing a black striped saree which is perfect for any ocassion
Black
Image: Genelia Instagram
This blue shimmer saree is a good choice for an evening function
Party wear
Image: Genelia Instagram
The actress looks pretty in a red colour saree
Red beauty
Image: Genelia Instagram
This pastel colour saree is a perfect choice for an office goer
Pastel
Image: Genelia Instagram
The saree has mirror work only in the border and is looking pretty
Mirror
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.