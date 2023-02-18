Heading 3

Genelia D’Souza’s saree looks

Image: Genelia Instagram 

She is looking very beautiful in a white colour saree

White

Image: Genelia Instagram 

Genelia looks sassy in a powder blue colour shimmer saree

 Powder blue

Image: Genelia Instagram 

A simple yellow saree with white blouse is a beautiful combination

Yellow day

Image: Genelia Instagram 

She is happily posing with her kid in a floral saree

Floral

Image: Genelia Instagram 

The actress is wearing a black striped saree which is perfect for any ocassion

Black

Image: Genelia Instagram 

This blue shimmer saree is a good choice for an evening function

Party wear

Image: Genelia Instagram 

The actress looks pretty in a red colour saree

Red beauty

Image: Genelia Instagram 

This pastel colour saree is a perfect choice for an office goer

Pastel

Image: Genelia Instagram 

The saree has mirror work only in the border and is looking pretty

Mirror

