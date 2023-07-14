Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Shruti Mehta 

Fashion

JULY 14, 2023

Get Aditi Bhatia’s glam day makeup look 

Image: PinkVilla’s YouTube channel 

Aditi likes to apply facial oil and use a gua sha to depuff her face and bring a healthy glow

Gua Sha 

Image: PinkVilla’s YouTube channel 

The Yeh Hain Mohabbatein fame likes to cleanse her face post the gua sha massage. Later, she tones her skin and tops it with a serum, a moisturizer, and a sunscreen 

Skincare 

Image: PinkVilla’s YouTube channel 

Concealer 

The enchantress likes to skip foundation. She uses concealer to give an even look to her face and even spot conceals her pimples 

Image: PinkVilla’s YouTube channel 

The diva emphasized that contouring is subjective and differs for each individual based on their facial shape. She contours her cheekbones, nose, and jawline 

Contour 

Image: PinkVilla’s YouTube channel 

The fashionista like a blush-from-within look. She damps her beauty blender with a setting spray before blending the blush 

Blush 

Image: PinkVilla’s YouTube channel 

Bhatia likes to fix her brows quickly by using an eyebrow gel to fill in the gaps and define them 

 Brow gel 

Image: PinkVilla’s YouTube channel 

The actress likes to wash her eyelids with a light brush of brown, keeping them classy and natural

Eyeshadow 

Image: PinkVilla’s YouTube channel 

The artist likes to apply a thin layer of eyeliner. She claims that mascara is a game-changer and she swears by it. A brown smudged kajal completes her eye look 

Mascara 

Image: PinkVilla’s YouTube channel 

The talented star likes to use a lip plumper. Later, she dabs out the product and uses a lipliner and lipstick. A sparkly gloss completes her lip routine 

Lipstick 

Image: PinkVilla’s YouTube channel 

The heroine likes to use a highlighter to enhance her makeup look. She sets her makeup using power products and tops it up with a setting spray 

Highlighter & Powdering 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here