pinkvilla
Shruti Mehta
Fashion
JULY 14, 2023
Get Aditi Bhatia’s glam day makeup look
Image: PinkVilla’s YouTube channel
Aditi likes to apply facial oil and use a gua sha to depuff her face and bring a healthy glow
Gua Sha
Image: PinkVilla’s YouTube channel
The Yeh Hain Mohabbatein fame likes to cleanse her face post the gua sha massage. Later, she tones her skin and tops it with a serum, a moisturizer, and a sunscreen
Skincare
Image: PinkVilla’s YouTube channel
Concealer
The enchantress likes to skip foundation. She uses concealer to give an even look to her face and even spot conceals her pimples
Image: PinkVilla’s YouTube channel
The diva emphasized that contouring is subjective and differs for each individual based on their facial shape. She contours her cheekbones, nose, and jawline
Contour
Image: PinkVilla’s YouTube channel
The fashionista like a blush-from-within look. She damps her beauty blender with a setting spray before blending the blush
Blush
Image: PinkVilla’s YouTube channel
Bhatia likes to fix her brows quickly by using an eyebrow gel to fill in the gaps and define them
Brow gel
Image: PinkVilla’s YouTube channel
The actress likes to wash her eyelids with a light brush of brown, keeping them classy and natural
Eyeshadow
Image: PinkVilla’s YouTube channel
The artist likes to apply a thin layer of eyeliner. She claims that mascara is a game-changer and she swears by it. A brown smudged kajal completes her eye look
Mascara
Image: PinkVilla’s YouTube channel
The talented star likes to use a lip plumper. Later, she dabs out the product and uses a lipliner and lipstick. A sparkly gloss completes her lip routine
Lipstick
Image: PinkVilla’s YouTube channel
The heroine likes to use a highlighter to enhance her makeup look. She sets her makeup using power products and tops it up with a setting spray
Highlighter & Powdering
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.