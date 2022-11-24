Heading 3

Get date night ready with Shanaya Kapoor

NOV 24, 2022

FASHION

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Go all bold with your date night look with Shanaya’s shimmery strapless black dress featuring tassel detailing. 

Black affair

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Shanaya opted for a chic cutout ruched dress and paired it with a blazer.

Chic all the way

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Shanaya rocked a little white off-shoulder dress in style.

White love

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

We can’t take our eyes off Shanaya’s white ruched bodycon dress styled with tie-up heels. 

Vision in white

Video: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Ditch those blingy outfits and let a chic crop top and ripped jeans set the date night mood right. 

Cool and casual

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Shanaya’s black crop top paired with a brown body-hugging skirt will definitely make you stand out. 

Hot mess

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

The star kid looked ravishing in a red slip dress. 

Ravishing in red

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Shanaya upped the hotness quotient in a black cut-out crop top styled with a matching slit skirt. 

Go bold or go home

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Shanaya’s basic yet classy cold shoulders black dress makes for an apt outfit. 

Keep it basic

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Shanaya looked like a breath of fresh air in an orange tube dress featuring ruched detailing. 

Orange is the new black

