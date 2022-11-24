Get date night ready with Shanaya Kapoor
Sneha
Hiro
NOV 24, 2022
FASHION
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Go all bold with your date night look with Shanaya’s shimmery strapless black dress featuring tassel detailing.
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya opted for a chic cutout ruched dress and paired it with a blazer.
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya rocked a little white off-shoulder dress in style.
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
We can’t take our eyes off Shanaya’s white ruched bodycon dress styled with tie-up heels.
Video: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Ditch those blingy outfits and let a chic crop top and ripped jeans set the date night mood right.
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya’s black crop top paired with a brown body-hugging skirt will definitely make you stand out.
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
The star kid looked ravishing in a red slip dress.
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya upped the hotness quotient in a black cut-out crop top styled with a matching slit skirt.
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya’s basic yet classy cold shoulders black dress makes for an apt outfit.
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya looked like a breath of fresh air in an orange tube dress featuring ruched detailing.
