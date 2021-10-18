oct 18, 2021
Get festive ready with Karisma Kapoor
We adore Karisma Kapoor’s simple yet classy ethnic style. Here, she chose an ethereal white chikankari lehenga styled with a feather-adorned zari dupatta that left us breathless
How can we miss out on a red number in the festive season? The actress goes for a fiery red sparkling sharara set by Ritika Mirchandani, accessorised with the diamond-studded earrings
This yellow brocade kurta set is simply a delight to the eyes. She teamed it up with a matching floor-length skirt and netted dupatta from Payal Khandwala
Go for a classic ivory Anarkali suit like Karisma and amp up your look with gold accessories perfect for daytime functions
For her cousin’s wedding, the diva opted for a royal pink saree and exuded elegance as she styled it with traditional jewellery
The actress looks splendid in gold and white Anarkali kurta paired with a matching dupatta and gold earrings
The starlet nails the look in this brocade attire, consisting of A-line kurta and matching pants
A sight to behold! The actress looks alluring in crimson, red and gold Sabyasachi’s saree paired with a matching backless blouse
Dressed in dazzling six yards, the diva looks sensational in this sequin number by ace designer Manish Malhotra. This glam look is great for evening functions
We are bowled over by her sartorial choices. Here, she wore a floral hand-printed organza lehenga paired with a matching dupatta and emerald-toned blouse
