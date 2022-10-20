pinkvilla
Get festive-ready with Ananya Panday
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Serving a major festive-ready look, Ananya upped the glam quotient in a striking three-piece silk set from the label Gopi Vaid.
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
For another millennial-inspired desi look, she donned a majestic indo-western royal blue chikankari combo that had a crop top, palazzo pants, and an organza cape.
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Her green and sand garden-print Arpita Mehta lehenga serves a masterclass in festive dressing.
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She wore a black and gold dori and bugle bead embellished blouse, an organza dupatta, and a simple and plain flared skirt that seem perfect for intimate festive occasions.
Image: Arpita Mehta Official Instagram
She added a pop of colour to her wardrobe by opting for a striking yellow embroidered blouse, a floral printed cape, and pants with a wide-legged silhouette.
Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram
She looked ravishing in a crimson red organza silk saree and a sultry plunging-neck blouse.
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
Floral and soothing hues go hand-in-hand and Ananya’s ethereal chevron-print lehenga from the shelves of Torani serves as proof.
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She added a dose of a millennial element to her look by picking out a bright, fluorescent green gossamer lehenga skirt and a one-shoulder blouse.
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Her hot pink lehenga accessorised with statement earrings served as a gorgeous festive inspiration for most of us!
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She looked resplendent in a beige Sabyasachi lehenga and statement gold and pearl earrings.
