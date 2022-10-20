Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

OCT 20, 2022

FASHION

Get festive-ready with Ananya Panday

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Serving a major festive-ready look, Ananya upped the glam quotient in a striking three-piece silk set from the label Gopi Vaid. 

Ready For Festivities

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

For another millennial-inspired desi look, she donned a majestic indo-western royal blue chikankari combo that had a crop top, palazzo pants, and an organza cape.

Indo-western Style

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Her green and sand garden-print Arpita Mehta lehenga serves a masterclass in festive dressing. 

Festive Glam

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

She wore a black and gold dori and bugle bead embellished blouse, an organza dupatta, and a simple and plain flared skirt that seem perfect for intimate festive occasions.

Black & Gold

Image: Arpita Mehta Official Instagram

She added a pop of colour to her wardrobe by opting for a striking yellow embroidered blouse, a floral printed cape, and pants with a wide-legged silhouette. 

Bright Hues

Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram

She looked ravishing in a crimson red organza silk saree and a sultry plunging-neck blouse.

Red Romance

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

Floral and soothing hues go hand-in-hand and Ananya’s ethereal chevron-print lehenga from the shelves of Torani serves as proof. 

Soothing Shades

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

She added a dose of a millennial element to her look by picking out a bright, fluorescent green gossamer lehenga skirt and a one-shoulder blouse. 

Neon Glam

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Her hot pink lehenga accessorised with statement earrings served as a gorgeous festive inspiration for most of us! 

Glamorous In Pink

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

She looked resplendent in a beige Sabyasachi lehenga and statement gold and pearl earrings.

Resplendent

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here