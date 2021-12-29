FASHION
Get party ready with Shahid Kapoor
Black With A Twist
Shahid donned an all-black outfit that was layered with a long coat bearing a zebra print at the hem
Image: Shahid Kapoor instagram
Green Fashion
Shahid showed us how to ace a winter party look in style by layering his shirt with a green suede jacket
Image: Shahid Kapoor instagram
Shahid added a splash of colour to our feeds as he posed in a colourful pantsuit
Splash Of Colours
Video: Shahid Kapoor instagram
He gave his formal wear a twist by layering a dapper Christian Dior jacket over his white shirt
Designer Jacket
Image: Shahid Kapoor instagram
One can never go wrong with a classic denim on denim outfit and Shahid proved just that
Denim On Denim
Image: Shahid Kapoor instagram
Shahid looked a class apart in an off-white and black colour blocking pantsuit
Bossy With An Edge
Image: Shahid Kapoor instagram
Go all out like Shahid in a printed pantsuit with an added dash of funk
Prints All Over
Image: Shahid Kapoor instagram
Shahid gave us major Greek God vibes in a linen shirt, trousers and a jacket
Contrast Affair
Image: Shahid Kapoor instagram
