Get party ready with Shahid Kapoor

Black With A Twist

Shahid donned an all-black outfit that was layered with a long coat bearing a zebra print at the hem

Image: Shahid Kapoor instagram

Green Fashion

Shahid showed us how to ace a winter party look in style by layering his shirt with a green suede jacket

Image: Shahid Kapoor instagram

Shahid added a splash of colour to our feeds as he posed in a colourful pantsuit

Splash Of Colours

Video: Shahid Kapoor instagram

He gave his formal wear a twist by layering a dapper Christian Dior jacket over his white shirt

Designer Jacket

Image: Shahid Kapoor instagram

One can never go wrong with a classic denim on denim outfit and Shahid proved just that

Denim On Denim

Image: Shahid Kapoor instagram

Shahid looked a class apart in an off-white and black colour blocking pantsuit

Bossy With An Edge

Image: Shahid Kapoor instagram

Go all out like Shahid in a printed pantsuit with an added dash of funk

Prints All Over

Image: Shahid Kapoor instagram

Shahid gave us major Greek God vibes in a linen shirt, trousers and a jacket

Contrast Affair

Image: Shahid Kapoor instagram

