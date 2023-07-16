Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Shruti Mehta 

Fashion

JULY 16, 2023

GHKKPM: Aishwarya Sharma’s vibrant style 

Image: Aishwarya Sharma’s Instagram 

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein heroine looks phenomenal in this vivid green fit. Sleek hair and minimal accessories accentuate her look 

Boss babe 

Image: Aishwarya Sharma’s Instagram 

Sharma has captured the attention of her fans in this strapless grey ruffle gown. The ombre effect in the gown is worth noticing 

Grey glam 

Image: Aishwarya Sharma’s Instagram 

Tan allure 

The diva looks tantalizing in this tan-orange ribbed dress with a beige jacket and white sports shoes 

Image: Aishwarya Sharma’s Instagram 

The enchantress has put the heat to shame in this velvet-green off-shoulder dress. Curly hair and diamond accessories enhance her look 

Green grace 

Image: Aishwarya Sharma’s Instagram 

The Smart Jodi participant is swaying hearts in this black lace bralette paired with a black dhoti with grey prints and a matching jacket 

Black burn 

Image: Aishwarya Sharma’s Instagram 

The talented star looks stunning in this neon dress with forest green detailing. Pink heels and delicate accessories elevate her look 

Naughty neon 

Image: Aishwarya Sharma’s Instagram 

The artist is oozing boss lady vibes in this all-red ensemble. Center-parted hair and black heels wrap up her look 

Red rush 

Image: Aishwarya Sharma’s Instagram 

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestant looks like a breath of fresh air in this sea-blue Chikankari kurta. Oxidized Jhumkas and subtle makeup complete her look 

 Blue bliss 

Image: Aishwarya Sharma’s Instagram 

The actress looks ready to paint the town red in this shimmery fit. The metallic silver top is eye-catching 

Silver swirls

Image: Aishwarya Sharma’s Instagram 

The Madhuri Talkies protagonist is a sight to behold in this blue dress. Wavy hair and diamond accessories are noteworthy 

Dazzling dress

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here