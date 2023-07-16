pinkvilla
Shruti Mehta
Fashion
JULY 16, 2023
GHKKPM: Aishwarya Sharma’s vibrant style
Image: Aishwarya Sharma’s Instagram
The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein heroine looks phenomenal in this vivid green fit. Sleek hair and minimal accessories accentuate her look
Boss babe
Image: Aishwarya Sharma’s Instagram
Sharma has captured the attention of her fans in this strapless grey ruffle gown. The ombre effect in the gown is worth noticing
Grey glam
Image: Aishwarya Sharma’s Instagram
Tan allure
The diva looks tantalizing in this tan-orange ribbed dress with a beige jacket and white sports shoes
Image: Aishwarya Sharma’s Instagram
The enchantress has put the heat to shame in this velvet-green off-shoulder dress. Curly hair and diamond accessories enhance her look
Green grace
Image: Aishwarya Sharma’s Instagram
The Smart Jodi participant is swaying hearts in this black lace bralette paired with a black dhoti with grey prints and a matching jacket
Black burn
Image: Aishwarya Sharma’s Instagram
The talented star looks stunning in this neon dress with forest green detailing. Pink heels and delicate accessories elevate her look
Naughty neon
Image: Aishwarya Sharma’s Instagram
The artist is oozing boss lady vibes in this all-red ensemble. Center-parted hair and black heels wrap up her look
Red rush
Image: Aishwarya Sharma’s Instagram
The Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestant looks like a breath of fresh air in this sea-blue Chikankari kurta. Oxidized Jhumkas and subtle makeup complete her look
Blue bliss
Image: Aishwarya Sharma’s Instagram
The actress looks ready to paint the town red in this shimmery fit. The metallic silver top is eye-catching
Silver swirls
Image: Aishwarya Sharma’s Instagram
The Madhuri Talkies protagonist is a sight to behold in this blue dress. Wavy hair and diamond accessories are noteworthy
Dazzling dress
