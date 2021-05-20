Gigi Hadid’s Makeup And Beauty Secrets May 20, 2021
Throughout her pregnancy, Gigi Hadid relied on natural products like Oliveda's olive leaf cleansers and oils to keep her skin radiant
Gigi had revealed that although her skincare and makeup routine may amount to a large sum of money, she does believe in using drugstore products that are actually good for her skin
“I’ve always gone for drugstore skincare”, admits the supermodel and mother of one Credits: Getty Image
Cetaphil is one such drugstore product that she includes in her skincare routine
During winter, Gigi sticks to using the products she's been using since high school! Credits: Getty Image
Moreover, Gigi has dry skin and that’s why she depends on thicker products, like Ceramidin Cream from Dr. Jart+ and an Odacité concentrate, for intense hydration
Hadid is very particular about her lips. For deep moisturisation, she layers Lanolips's Strawberry 101 Ointment on her mouth and dryer patches throughout her face
She uses all-purpose ointment as a go-to product to beat the dryness around the tip of her nose, and the area around eyebrows Credits: Getty Image
Along with her choice of eyebrow product and pencil, she curls up the lashes with mascara to add volume to her eyes
For naturally illuminating skin, she applies thin products for coverage, like Charlotte Tilbury's Wonderglow Face Primer and Maybelline's Poreless Liquid Foundation together
And it shouldn’t come as a surprise that she actually uses Maybelline's best-selling concealer to cover up dark spots under the eyes! Credits: Getty Image
While she religiously follows the skincare steps, there are also days when she goes without touching makeup, and just brushed-up hair is the only hack she pulls off! Credits: Getty Image
For more updates on beauty and fashion, follow Pinkvilla