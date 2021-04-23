Gigi Hadid’s
street style looks

April 23, 2021

Giving us one of the best monochrome street-style looks, Gigi Hadid picked out a yellow bustier-style crop top, matching high-waisted pants and a sweater around her neck

Credits: Getty Image

The fashion diva made a strong case for the long coat as she picked out a tweed one and paired it with classic blue jeans and a cream knitted jumper

Credits: Getty Image

For a bold street-style avatar, Gigi donned a graphic tee, a denim jacket by Fenty and zippered jeans. Red boots and a Louis Vuitton clutch ensured that her look was on point

Credits: Getty Image

Playing it cool with the neutral hues, she wore a white Wolford turtleneck top under a brown and white striped Chloe blazer and matched them with faded brown trousers

Credits: Getty Image

During her stay in NYC, the supermodel was seen in a head-to-toe blue look. A denim co-ord set with a blue checkered coat completed her look

Credits: Getty Image

And then she went for an all-black look in a pair of black tights and a black puffer jacket. Covering her face with a black mask, Hadid ensured that her face was not papped

Credits: Getty Image

For another casual look, Gigi wore a graphic yellow t-shirt with an oversized checkered blazer and high-waisted jeans. A black face mask and iridescent sunglasses completed her look

Credits: Getty Image

nailing the winter street style look, gigi opted for a beige button-front printed blazer, a beige ribbed sweater and black ripped jeans

Credits: Getty Image

Bringing the best of both worlds in a chic way, she stepped out in a white tee, a woollen vest, a black blazer and straight cut black jeans

Credits: Getty Image

Gigi Hadid has surely revolutionised the way we look at street style today. And it wouldn’t be incorrect to say that she’s the reigning queen!

Credits: Getty Image

For more updates on fashion, follow Pinkvilla
Click Here