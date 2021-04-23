Gigi Hadid’s April 23, 2021
street style looks
Giving us one of the best monochrome street-style looks, Gigi Hadid picked out a yellow bustier-style crop top, matching high-waisted pants and a sweater around her neck Credits: Getty Image
The fashion diva made a strong case for the long coat as she picked out a tweed one and paired it with classic blue jeans and a cream knitted jumper Credits: Getty Image
For a bold street-style avatar, Gigi donned a graphic tee, a denim jacket by Fenty and zippered jeans. Red boots and a Louis Vuitton clutch ensured that her look was on point Credits: Getty Image
Playing it cool with the neutral hues, she wore a white Wolford turtleneck top under a brown and white striped Chloe blazer and matched them with faded brown trousers Credits: Getty Image
During her stay in NYC, the supermodel was seen in a head-to-toe blue look. A denim co-ord set with a blue checkered coat completed her look Credits: Getty Image
And then she went for an all-black look in a pair of black tights and a black puffer jacket. Covering her face with a black mask, Hadid ensured that her face was not papped Credits: Getty Image
For another casual look, Gigi wore a graphic yellow t-shirt with an oversized checkered blazer and high-waisted jeans. A black face mask and iridescent sunglasses completed her look Credits: Getty Image
nailing the winter street style look, gigi opted for a beige button-front printed blazer, a beige ribbed sweater and black ripped jeans Credits: Getty Image
Bringing the best of both worlds in a chic way, she stepped out in a white tee, a woollen vest, a black blazer and straight cut black jeans Credits: Getty Image
Gigi Hadid has surely revolutionised the way we look at street style today. And it wouldn’t be incorrect to say that she’s the reigning queen! Credits: Getty Image
For more updates on fashion, follow Pinkvilla