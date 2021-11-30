Gigi To Tara: Stars who love corset tops
NOV 30, 2021
Drop-dead gorgeous
Serving us with a bold look, Tara Sutaria stole the show in a bustier corset top with black drawstring detailings
Credits: Tara Sutaria
Simple yet sophisticated
American supermodel Gigi Hadid looked simple yet stylish in a black well-fitted corset top and blue jeans
Credits: Getty Images
Formal yet chic
For a chic formal look, Mrunal Thakur styled her white shirt with a yellow leather corset and striped pants
Credits: Tanya Ghavri instagram
Beautiful in blue
Katrina Kaif styled her tie-dye ball skirt with a bonded corset top and looked like a vision in it!
Credits: Prabal Gurung instagram
Chic and casual
Radhika Madan served us with a stylish casual look in a cream-hued corset top and unconventional denims
Credits: Radhika Madan instagram
Alluring in florals
Janhvi Kapoor raised the style quotient in a black strapless corset top with floral prints all over it
Credits: Mohit Rai instagram
Pretty in white
Janhvi then kept things edgy yet voguish in a full-sleeve white corset top with a deep neckline
Credits: Tanya Ghavri instagram
Unique street-style
Supermodel Bella Hadid gave an interesting spin to her strapless bustier top by wearing it with a high-neck arm warmer
Credits: Getty images
Style like a diva
Shraddha Kapoor ditched her pants to style her corset top with a pristine white shirt dress and boy did she nail it!
Credits: Ami Patel instagram
Rock chic
For a rock chic look, Disha Patani wore her white lace corset top with skinny fit jeans and knee-high leather boots
Credits: Disha Patani instagram
