Gigi To Tara: Stars who love corset tops

NOV 30, 2021

Drop-dead gorgeous

Serving us with a bold look, Tara Sutaria stole the show in a bustier corset top with black drawstring detailings

Credits: Tara Sutaria 

Simple yet sophisticated 

American supermodel Gigi Hadid looked simple yet stylish in a black well-fitted corset top and blue jeans

Credits: Getty Images

Formal yet chic

For a chic formal look, Mrunal Thakur styled her white shirt with a yellow leather corset and striped pants

Credits: Tanya Ghavri instagram

Beautiful in blue

Katrina Kaif styled her tie-dye ball skirt with a bonded corset top and looked like a vision in it!

Credits: Prabal Gurung instagram

Chic and casual

Radhika Madan served us with a stylish casual look in a cream-hued corset top and unconventional denims

Credits: Radhika Madan instagram

Alluring in florals

Janhvi Kapoor raised the style quotient in a black strapless corset top with floral prints all over it

Credits: Mohit Rai instagram

Pretty in white

Janhvi then kept things edgy yet voguish in a full-sleeve white corset top with a deep neckline

Credits: Tanya Ghavri instagram

Unique street-style

Supermodel Bella Hadid gave an interesting spin to her strapless bustier top by wearing it with a high-neck arm warmer

Credits: Getty images 

Style like a diva

Shraddha Kapoor ditched her pants to style her corset top with a pristine white shirt dress and boy did she nail it!

Credits: Ami Patel instagram 

Rock chic

For a rock chic look, Disha Patani wore her white lace corset top with skinny fit jeans and knee-high leather boots

Credits: Disha Patani instagram

