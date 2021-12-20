Glam blouse styles by Alia Bhatt
DEC 20, 2021
Golden girl
One truly can't have enough gold and glitter, proves Alia Bhatt in this gorgeous gold velvet sleeveless blouse with a plunging V-neckline
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Green hued sleeveless blouse
Wear this luxurious warm hue in a sleeveless number for a perfect addition to a green Kanjeevaram saree
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Strappy sequin blouse
Bank on rich tones like Alia, wearing this scarlet sequin blouse with a plunging neckline that compliments her red saree effortlessly
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Spellbinding in neon
A look that deserves a double take! The diva took our breath away in this neon upside-down, plunging-neckline backless choli
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Eye-popping number
The pretty actress teamed up her lime green lehenga with a matching half-sleeves blouse decked with intricate embroidery
Video: Pinkvilla
Alia exudes regal appeal with a touch of modern day elegance in this pink floral embroidered corset-style blouse
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Floral charm
Take cues from Alia on how to make a tone-on-tone lehenga stand out by teaming it with a deep v-neckline cut-out blouse
Bandhani print
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
The diva chose to compliment her rose pink lehenga with a matching sleeveless blouse bearing dainty embroidery
Simply alluring
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
On the days when you truly want to stand out, pick up a shimmery golden lehenga with heavy choli like the star
Glam in gold
Video: Pinkvilla
Heighten your presence with an eye-catching corset-style blouse laden with heavy sequin work like the beauty
Corset-sequin blouse
Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram
