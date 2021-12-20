Glam blouse styles by Alia Bhatt

Golden girl

One truly can't have enough gold and glitter, proves Alia Bhatt in this gorgeous gold velvet sleeveless blouse with a plunging V-neckline

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Green hued sleeveless blouse

Wear this luxurious warm hue in a sleeveless number for a perfect addition to a green Kanjeevaram saree

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

 Strappy sequin blouse

Bank on rich tones like Alia, wearing this scarlet sequin blouse with a plunging neckline that compliments her red saree effortlessly

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Spellbinding in neon

A look that deserves a double take! The diva took our breath away in this neon upside-down, plunging-neckline backless choli

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Eye-popping number

The pretty actress teamed up her lime green lehenga with a matching half-sleeves blouse decked with intricate embroidery

Video: Pinkvilla

Alia exudes regal appeal with a touch of modern day elegance in this pink floral embroidered corset-style blouse

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Floral charm

Take cues from Alia on how to make a tone-on-tone lehenga stand out by teaming it with a deep v-neckline cut-out blouse

Bandhani print

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

The diva chose to compliment her rose pink lehenga with a matching sleeveless blouse bearing dainty embroidery

Simply alluring

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

On the days when you truly want to stand out, pick up a shimmery golden lehenga with heavy choli like the star

Glam in gold

Video: Pinkvilla

Heighten your presence with an eye-catching corset-style blouse laden with heavy sequin work like the beauty

Corset-sequin blouse

Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram

