Glam fashion lessons from Disha Patani

                  pinkvilla 

Sakshi Malu 

Fashion

mar 16, 2023

Source: Disha Patani's Instagram

Recently the actress was seen sharing glimpses of her adorning this lovely two piece co-ord set 

The red co-ord look

Source: Disha Patani's Instagram

The M.S. Dhoni actress can be seen donning a lilac hued midi dress with sequin detailing all over it

Lilac love

Source: Disha Patani's Instagram

Disha Patani aced this black cut out fur outfit for her event performance 

Black beauty

Source: Disha Patani's Instagram

Disha Patani carried this sexy high slit gown paired with studded heels with such ease and confidence

The Slit Gown

Source: Disha Patani's Instagram

Disha turned heads around in this royal lehenga by ace designer Falguni Shane Peacock

Princess diaries

Source: Disha Patani's Instagram

The Malang actress looked captivating in this shimmer side slit skirt paired with green lace top while posing for a photoshoot 

The Shimmery look

Source: Disha Patani's Instagram

The actress looks regal in this plunging black gown with side slit detailing and vintage hair look giving major 90's Hollywood vibes

The vintage look

Source: Disha Patani's Instagram

Disha looks ethereal in this empress pink saree with crystal detailing over it

The Saree look

Source: Disha Patani's Instagram

The actress gives barbie vibes in this lavender outfit styled with blunt hairstyle 

Cotton candy look

Source: Disha Patani's Instagram

Keeping the makeup minimal, Disha donned this brown hued satin dress with asymmetrical hemline

Bodycon babe

