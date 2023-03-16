Glam fashion lessons from Disha Patani
Sakshi Malu
Fashion
mar 16, 2023
Source: Disha Patani's Instagram
Recently the actress was seen sharing glimpses of her adorning this lovely two piece co-ord set
The red co-ord look
Source: Disha Patani's Instagram
The M.S. Dhoni actress can be seen donning a lilac hued midi dress with sequin detailing all over it
Lilac love
Source: Disha Patani's Instagram
Disha Patani aced this black cut out fur outfit for her event performance
Black beauty
Source: Disha Patani's Instagram
Disha Patani carried this sexy high slit gown paired with studded heels with such ease and confidence
The Slit Gown
Source: Disha Patani's Instagram
Disha turned heads around in this royal lehenga by ace designer Falguni Shane Peacock
Princess diaries
Source: Disha Patani's Instagram
The Malang actress looked captivating in this shimmer side slit skirt paired with green lace top while posing for a photoshoot
The Shimmery look
Source: Disha Patani's Instagram
The actress looks regal in this plunging black gown with side slit detailing and vintage hair look giving major 90's Hollywood vibes
The vintage look
Source: Disha Patani's Instagram
Disha looks ethereal in this empress pink saree with crystal detailing over it
The Saree look
Source: Disha Patani's Instagram
The actress gives barbie vibes in this lavender outfit styled with blunt hairstyle
Cotton candy look
Source: Disha Patani's Instagram
Keeping the makeup minimal, Disha donned this brown hued satin dress with asymmetrical hemline
Bodycon babe
