Glam Queen
Sara Ali Khan

Sneha
Hiro

NOV 24, 2022

FASHION

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara looked all things bold in a red and black dress that came with a thigh-high slit and mirror detailing. She styled her look with a braided hairdo.

Bold and beautiful

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara looked drop-dead gorgeous in a half-sheer black and white thigh-high slit gown.

Black beauty

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara dazzled in a black strapless shimmery dress that came with a matching belt.

Dazzle on

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara dished out boss babe vibes in blingy shorts and a matching jacket paired with a bralette top.

Boss babe

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara stunned in a black mini dress that came with a dash of shimmery stripes.

Shine and shimmer

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

The actress made heads turn in a blood-red pantsuit. She ditched the accessories and let her swag do the talking. 

Ravishing in red

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara sported a white bodysuit with tie-dye joggers and matching eye makeup. She completed her look with pigtails.

Trendy

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara looked elegant in a blue body-hugging dress that featured ruffle detailing. 

Beautiful in blue

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara opted for a white knot crop top and matching pants featuring funky prints.

Vision in white

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

The star kid looked smashing in a black crop top styled with shimmery pants.

Fashionista

