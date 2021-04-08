Glamorous looks of Ananya Panday April 08, 2021
For Karan Johar’s birthday party, Ananya Panday picked out a stunning metallic jacket and styled it over a little black dress to complete her glamorous avatar
Making a strong case for power dressing but with a sultry twist, Ananya chose a sequin Judy Zhang number and teamed it with a slinky black bralette
Teaching us how to dazzle and shine in style, she picked out a shimmery gold mini dress with stunning mirror work on it. A pair of transparent stilettos finished off her look
There’s no such thing as too much bling and Ananya Panday seems to agree with us! Her shimmery number by Manish Malhotra is proof enough
For her debut appearance in Le Bal des Débutantes in Paris, she chose to wear an elegant black and blue gown by Jean Paul Gaultier
Keeping things minimalistic yet significant, Panday picked out a sequinned dress from label Rixo and styled it with black strappy heels
Channelling major Indo-Ethnic vibes, the young diva opted for a heavily embellished bralette, brocade pants and a shrug tied at the waist
For a New Year’s Eve, the ‘Khaali Peeli’ actress decked up in a shimmery Yousef Al Jasmi bodycon number and metallic heels
And this shimmery silver dress with an asymmetrical hem and a side train reveals her toned legs and accentuates her slender frame perfectly!
At an event, she donned a multicoloured sequin mini dress that made her look absolutely stunning!
For more updates on fashion, follow Pinkvilla