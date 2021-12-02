Glamorous looks of divas in pink outfits
NEENAZ AKHTAR
DEC 2, 2021
Fabulous in hot pink
In a hot pink lace dress with exaggerated mutton sleeves, Janhvi Kapoor showed us how to ace the colour in style!
Image: Tanya Ghavri instagram
Alluring in baby pink
Janhvi’s younger sister Khushi Kapoor showed us a trendy yet sensuous way to include a baby pink corset dress in our wardrobe
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Ravishing in fuschia pink
Shilpa Shetty dialled up the drama in a ravishing fuschia pink gown with a thigh-high slit and a cut-out detail
Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram
Mesmerising co-ord look
In an embellished pink co-ord set, Alia Bhatt ensured that the shade got her stamp of approval!
Image: Ami Patel instagram
Elegance personified
Nora Fatehi looked every bit graceful in a pink chiffon kurta with multi-coloured floral embroidery on it
Image: Pinkvilla
Traditional vibes in a lehenga
Athiya Shetty picked out a pink floral lehenga by Shehla Khan and looked gorgeous in it!
Image: Athiya Shetty instagram
Desi girl in a beautiful drape
Katrina Kaif exuded major desi vibes in a blush pink saree by Manish Malhotra
Image: Ami Patel instagram
Playful in pink
Kriti Sanon struck a charming pose in a pink denim dress with a corset bodice
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Pretty pink co-ord
Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a hot pink satin blouse with light pink high-waisted pants and looked stunning
Image: Pinkvilla
Power of pink
A special mention goes to Kim Kardashian who nailed a hot pink bodysuit with a dramatic feathered coat!
Image: Getty Images
