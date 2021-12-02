Glamorous looks of divas in pink outfits

Fabulous in hot pink

In a hot pink lace dress with exaggerated mutton sleeves, Janhvi Kapoor showed us how to ace the colour in style!

Alluring in baby pink

Janhvi’s younger sister Khushi Kapoor showed us a trendy yet sensuous way to include a baby pink corset dress in our wardrobe

Ravishing in fuschia pink

Shilpa Shetty dialled up the drama in a ravishing fuschia pink gown with a thigh-high slit and a cut-out detail

Mesmerising co-ord look

In an embellished pink co-ord set, Alia Bhatt ensured that the shade got her stamp of approval!

Elegance personified

Nora Fatehi looked every bit graceful in a pink chiffon kurta with multi-coloured floral embroidery on it

Traditional vibes in a lehenga

Athiya Shetty picked out a pink floral lehenga by Shehla Khan and looked gorgeous in it!

Desi girl in a beautiful drape

Katrina Kaif exuded major desi vibes in a blush pink saree by Manish Malhotra

Playful in pink

Kriti Sanon struck a charming pose in a pink denim dress with a corset bodice

Pretty pink co-ord

Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a hot pink satin blouse with light pink high-waisted pants and looked stunning

Power of pink

A special mention goes to Kim Kardashian who nailed a hot pink bodysuit with a dramatic feathered coat!

