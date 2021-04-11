10 May 03, 2021
Glamorous looks of Selena Gomez
1. For her debut at the Cannes 2019 film festival, Selena Gomez picked out a pristine white Louis Vuitton separates. With bold red lips, she looked absolutely glamorous Credits: Getty Images
2. Switching up things a bit, Gomez wore a grey plaid blazer with matching cigarette pants and styled her look with bold red lips for a touch of glam Credits: Getty Images
3. For an event, the American pop singer was decked up in an all-black outfit that included a high-waisted faux leather skirt, a matching jacket and a black tank top Credits: Getty Images
4. Taking things a notch higher in the little black dress, Selena picked out a strappy number with a plunging neckline Credits: Getty Images
5. The ‘Lose You To Love Me’ singer experimented with some bold styles as she opted for a black midi dress with cutouts and a plunging neckline Credits: Getty Images
6. Red hot and how! Selena Gomez donned a red risque ruffle gown by Giambattista Valli. She paired her look with dewy makeup and red lips Credits: Getty Images
7. Oozing major sensuous vibes, Selena looked absolutely ravishing in a long red leather dress with floral cut-outs Credits: Getty Images
8. For the premier of her movie, Selena sported a little black off-shoulder dress by Celine. A pair of black open-toe heels rounded off her look Credits: Getty Images
9. We are fans of this iconic neon green bodycon dress that Selena picked out for an awards show. With a statement diamond necklace, she accessorised her outfit Credits: Getty Images
10. Keeping things chic yet stylish, she opted for a zebra print dress with full sleeves and two side slits. A pair of black thigh-high boots added that extra bit of flair Credits: Getty Images
