DEC 29, 2021

Glamorous NYE looks ft. Malaika Arora

Classic Black

Black is a go-to colour for New Year’s and this faux leather black gown by Malla featuring a thigh-high slit is just perf!

Image: Malaika Arora instagram

Golden Glory

Malaika’s one-shoulder metallic gold mini dress will get you into the party mode in no time

Image: Malaika Arora instagram

Satin dresses are so in trend these days and a sultry satin slip dress will make the perfect outfit

Sultry In Satin

Image: Malaika Arora instagram

Tackle the cold weather in style this New Year’s with a bodycon, full-sleeved velvet dress like Malla

Velvet AffaiR

Image: Malaika Arora instagram

Just when we thought animal print is so out of style, it is back again with a bang! Opt for an animal-printed outfit

Chic Cheetah 

Image: Malaika Arora instagram

Set yourself apart like Malaika by opting for a vibrant coloured metallic gown

Metallic Affair

Image: Malaika Arora instagram

Look sexy without giving away too much in a sheer black dress like Malaika Arora

Sheer Tease

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

One can never go wrong with a shimmer dress or gown that will glisten with the New Year lights

Shimmer Glimmer

Image: Malaika Arora instagram

If you want to welcome 2022 like a boss, opt for a sultry pantsuit like Malaika

Boss Babe

Image: Malaika Arora instagram

Malaika’s black & white mini dress with full sleeves and a leather bodice, is perfect for the cold New Year’s night

Colour Blocking

Image: Malaika Arora instagram

