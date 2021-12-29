FASHION
RISHIKA SHAH
AUTHOR
DEC 29, 2021
Glamorous NYE looks ft. Malaika Arora
Classic Black
Black is a go-to colour for New Year’s and this faux leather black gown by Malla featuring a thigh-high slit is just perf!
Image: Malaika Arora instagram
Golden Glory
Malaika’s one-shoulder metallic gold mini dress will get you into the party mode in no time
Image: Malaika Arora instagram
Satin dresses are so in trend these days and a sultry satin slip dress will make the perfect outfit
Sultry In Satin
Image: Malaika Arora instagram
Tackle the cold weather in style this New Year’s with a bodycon, full-sleeved velvet dress like Malla
Velvet AffaiR
Image: Malaika Arora instagram
Just when we thought animal print is so out of style, it is back again with a bang! Opt for an animal-printed outfit
Chic Cheetah
Image: Malaika Arora instagram
Set yourself apart like Malaika by opting for a vibrant coloured metallic gown
Metallic Affair
Image: Malaika Arora instagram
Look sexy without giving away too much in a sheer black dress like Malaika Arora
Sheer Tease
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
One can never go wrong with a shimmer dress or gown that will glisten with the New Year lights
Shimmer Glimmer
Image: Malaika Arora instagram
If you want to welcome 2022 like a boss, opt for a sultry pantsuit like Malaika
Boss Babe
Image: Malaika Arora instagram
Malaika’s black & white mini dress with full sleeves and a leather bodice, is perfect for the cold New Year’s night
Colour Blocking
Image: Malaika Arora instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Films that depicted love triangle