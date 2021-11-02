nov 2, 2021
Glamorous pics of Mouni Roy
Mouni Roy showed us how to slay in shimmer and get the party kick-started in a glittery bodycon dress
Mouni showed us how to drape it right with a Manish Malhotra sequin saree
This red, full-sleeved mermaid gown was decked up in sequins and cinched at the waist with a belt
Mouni exuded an opulent vibe in this sequinned mini silver dress as styled by Anuradha Khurana and Nidhi Kurda Khurana
In this gold sequin asymmetrical draped skirt and one-shoulder black top, Mouni nailed the shimmer and shine trend
The Romeo Akbar Walter starlet looked adorable in a mini off-shoulder dress that was tailored with oversized puffed sleeves
Her ultra-glam look in a pre-draped black saree by Amit Aggarwal won our hearts
Mouni showed us that not only in western outfits but she can look glamorous in ethnic looks too
The Made in China starlet donned a Monika Nidhii Ecru Sitara lehenga and looked drop-dead gorgeous in it
She looked super chic in her backless mini dress
