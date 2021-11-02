nov 2, 2021

Glamorous pics of Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy showed us how to slay in shimmer and get the party kick-started in a glittery bodycon dress

Mouni showed us how to drape it right with a Manish Malhotra sequin saree

This red, full-sleeved mermaid gown was decked up in sequins and cinched at the waist with a belt

Mouni exuded an opulent vibe in this sequinned mini silver dress as styled by Anuradha Khurana and Nidhi Kurda Khurana

In this gold sequin asymmetrical draped skirt and one-shoulder black top, Mouni nailed the shimmer and shine trend

The Romeo Akbar Walter starlet looked adorable in a mini off-shoulder dress that was tailored with oversized puffed sleeves

Her ultra-glam look in a pre-draped black saree by Amit Aggarwal won our hearts

Mouni showed us that not only in western outfits but she can look glamorous in ethnic looks too

The Made in China starlet donned a Monika Nidhii Ecru Sitara lehenga and looked drop-dead gorgeous in it

She looked super chic in her backless mini dress
