Glass Onion Premiere: Red carpet looks
Surabhi Redkar
Nov 17, 2022
FASHION
Image: Getty Images
Kate Hudson made a dazzling appearance at the premiere sporting a shimmery gold gown as she walked the red carpet
Image: Getty Images
Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline looked stunning as she arrived for the Glass Onion premiere in a gorgeous Versace dress
Image: Getty Images
Kathryn Hahn attended the Glass Onion premiere in an elegant look as she chose for an off-shoulder white top with black trousers
Image: Getty Images
Janelle Monáe made heads turn on the red carpet as she arrived in a dramatic feathered gown with black and red patterns
Image: Getty Images
Jessica Henwick looked stunning at the premiere of the upcoming film as she sported a mesh gown with a yellow patterned corset underneath
Image: Getty Images
Edward Norton attended the premiere of Glass Onion sporting a slick grey suit and posed alongside his wife Shauna Robertson
Edward Norton and Shauna Robertson
Image: Getty Images
Leslie Odom Jr. sported a smart look at the premiere as he posed sporting a pastel blue suit and pulled off the look stylishly
Image: Getty Images
Katherine Langford who was a part of Knives Out original came to support the sequel at the premiere in a stunning look
Image: Getty Images
Another Knives Out star to grace the red carpet for the sequel was Jamie Lee Curtis who sported a smart black outfit
Image: Getty Images
Natasha Lyonne also attended the Glass Onion premiere in an amazing look sporting a black gown with cherry red hair
