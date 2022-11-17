Heading 3

​​Glass Onion Premiere: Red carpet looks

Surabhi Redkar

Nov 17, 2022

FASHION

Image: Getty Images

Kate Hudson made a dazzling appearance at the premiere sporting a shimmery gold gown as she walked the red carpet

Kate Hudson

Image: Getty Images

Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline looked stunning as she arrived for the Glass Onion premiere in a gorgeous Versace dress

Madelyn Cline

Image: Getty Images

Kathryn Hahn attended the Glass Onion premiere in an elegant look as she chose for an off-shoulder white top with black trousers

Kathryn Hahn

Image: Getty Images

Janelle Monáe made heads turn on the red carpet as she arrived in a dramatic feathered gown with black and red patterns

Janelle Monáe

Image: Getty Images

Jessica Henwick looked stunning at the premiere of the upcoming film as she sported a mesh gown with a yellow patterned corset underneath

Jessica Henwick

Image: Getty Images

Edward Norton attended the premiere of Glass Onion sporting a slick grey suit and posed alongside his wife Shauna Robertson

Edward Norton and Shauna Robertson

Image: Getty Images

Leslie Odom Jr. sported a smart look at the premiere as he posed sporting a pastel blue suit and pulled off the look stylishly

Leslie Odom Jr.

Image: Getty Images

Katherine Langford who was a part of Knives Out original came to support the sequel at the premiere in a stunning look

Katherine Langford

Image: Getty Images

Another Knives Out star to grace the red carpet for the sequel was Jamie Lee Curtis who sported a smart black outfit

Jamie Lee Curtis

Image: Getty Images

Natasha Lyonne also attended the Glass Onion premiere in an amazing look sporting a black gown with cherry red hair

Natasha Lyonne

