JOYCE JOYSON

FEB 17, 2022

Glazed Donut: Tips to ace the skin trend

Nighttime skincare

Glazed donuts make our mouths water, but did you know there is such a thing as glazed donut skincare

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Beauty mogul Hailey Bieber is the brainchild behind kick-starting this trend, which is literally a nighttime skincare routine

Video: Hailey Baldwin Instagram

Glowing, dewy skin

The idea is to wrap the skin with a comfy blanket of hydration, which helps to nourish it and makes it look plump and soft

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Intense moisturisation

Start with an oil-based cleanser to remove the makeup and follow it up with a hydrating cleanser to get rid of dirt and oil

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Double cleansing

After cleansing, leave the skin a little damp and use a thick moisturiser on your face. However, use lighter formulas if you are having breakouts on your skin

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Moisturise

Add an extra layer of hydration by patting dry facial oil onto your skin

Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram

Facial oil

To treat any blemishes, use a spot treatment cream and concentrate it only on the problematic areas, not the entire face

Image: Mira Rajput Instagram

Spot treatment

Use a retinol-based eye cream to reduce the appearance of crow feet, dark circles or puffiness around the eyes

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

Eye cream

Just don't use the eye cream underneath your eyes but also over your eyelids because over the years, the skin around the eyes tends to become saggy

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

Secret tip

Finish off by slathering on a lip balm to wake up to noticeably plumper lips

Image: Neha Sharma Instagram

Lip balm

