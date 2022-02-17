Beauty
JOYCE JOYSON
FEB 17, 2022
Glazed Donut: Tips to ace the skin trend
Nighttime skincare
Glazed donuts make our mouths water, but did you know there is such a thing as glazed donut skincare
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Beauty mogul Hailey Bieber is the brainchild behind kick-starting this trend, which is literally a nighttime skincare routine
Video: Hailey Baldwin Instagram
Glowing, dewy skin
The idea is to wrap the skin with a comfy blanket of hydration, which helps to nourish it and makes it look plump and soft
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Intense moisturisation
Start with an oil-based cleanser to remove the makeup and follow it up with a hydrating cleanser to get rid of dirt and oil
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Double cleansing
After cleansing, leave the skin a little damp and use a thick moisturiser on your face. However, use lighter formulas if you are having breakouts on your skin
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Moisturise
Add an extra layer of hydration by patting dry facial oil onto your skin
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
Facial oil
To treat any blemishes, use a spot treatment cream and concentrate it only on the problematic areas, not the entire face
Image: Mira Rajput Instagram
Spot treatment
Use a retinol-based eye cream to reduce the appearance of crow feet, dark circles or puffiness around the eyes
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Eye cream
Just don't use the eye cream underneath your eyes but also over your eyelids because over the years, the skin around the eyes tends to become saggy
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
Secret tip
Finish off by slathering on a lip balm to wake up to noticeably plumper lips
Image: Neha Sharma Instagram
Lip balm
