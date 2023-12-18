pinkvilla
Priyanshi Shah
Fashion
December 18, 2023
Glowing skin tips during flight
image source- freepik
Drink plenty of water before, during, and after the flight to stay hydrated
Hydrate, Inside and Out
Image source - Pexels
Skip makeup during the flight to allow your skin to breathe
Avoid Makeup
Image source - Pexels
Apply a rich moisturizer before the flight to create a barrier against dry air
Moisturize Thoroughly
Image source - Pexels
Use a good quality lip balm to prevent dry and chapped lips
Lip Balm
Image source - Pexels
Even though you're inside the plane, UV rays can still penetrate the windows. Apply sunscreen to protect your skin
Sunscreen
Image source - Pexels
Eye Care
Combat under-eye puffiness and dryness with a hydrating eye cream
image source- freepik
Opt for loose, comfortable clothing to prevent skin irritation
Wear Comfortable Clothing
image source- freepik
Move around and stretch during the flight to improve blood circulation
Stay Active
image source- freepik
Use a personal humidifier to add moisture to the air around you. This can be especially helpful on longer flights
Humidify
image source- freepik
Both alcohol and caffeine can contribute to dehydration, so it's best to limit your intake during the flight
Avoid Alcohol and Caffeine
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.