Priyanshi Shah

Fashion

December 18, 2023

Glowing skin tips during flight

Drink plenty of water before, during, and after the flight to stay hydrated

Hydrate, Inside and Out

Skip makeup during the flight to allow your skin to breathe

Avoid Makeup

Apply a rich moisturizer before the flight to create a barrier against dry air

Moisturize Thoroughly

Use a good quality lip balm to prevent dry and chapped lips

Lip Balm

Even though you're inside the plane, UV rays can still penetrate the windows. Apply sunscreen to protect your skin

 Sunscreen

Eye Care

Combat under-eye puffiness and dryness with a hydrating eye cream

Opt for loose, comfortable clothing to prevent skin irritation

Wear Comfortable Clothing

Move around and stretch during the flight to improve blood circulation

 Stay Active

Use a personal humidifier to add moisture to the air around you. This can be especially helpful on longer flights

Humidify

Both alcohol and caffeine can contribute to dehydration, so it's best to limit your intake during the flight

Avoid Alcohol and Caffeine

