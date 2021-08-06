Glowy Skincare Routine Of Hailey Bieber Aug 06, 2021
While face masks do not seem to be a thing for morning skincare ritual, Hailey Bieber believes that it is an important step in her routine that sets the stage for radiant skin!
To achieve that extra bit of glow, Hailey invests in a nice calming, hydrating mask
She then puts on gold eye masks on top of the hydrating mask to help wake up sleepy eyes
And for all those extra puffy eyes kind of mornings, she likes to include a vibrating beauty bar in her routine that helps in getting rid of the puffiness
To rinse off the dried face mask, Hailey likes to cleanse her face with a gentle foaming face cleanser so that there’s nothing left on her skin
On the slightly damp skin, she likes to apply a peptide serum so that the hydration is instantly locked in
Hailey also prefers to skip the moisturising part in her usual skincare and heads straight for sunscreen. But for that extra bit of glow, a little amount of moisturiser is occasionally added
To encourage the healthy skin glow, Mrs Bieber applies a teeny-tiny bit of facial oil on top of the moisturiser
And then she rolls on a pulsating facial device gently along her face as it not only helps in stimulating blood flow but also relaxes the facial muscles, especially the jaws
Lastly, the supermodel has clearly admitted that SPF is the holy-grail of her skincare routine! She is big on SPF and doesn’t EVER leave the house without her sunscreen on!
