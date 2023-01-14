Heading 3

Golden Globes 2023: Best looks

Surabhi Redkar

JAN 14, 2023

FASHION

Image: Getty Images

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez made heads turn in a stunning Maison Valentino strapless velvet gown

Image: Getty Images

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie looked gorgeous in a pink halter-neck number by Chanel

Image: Getty Images

Wednesday star Jenna Ortega stole the show at Golden Globes 2023 with her Gucci gown

Jenna Ortega

Image: Getty Images

Jessica Chastain wore a sparkly spider-web gown by Oscar de la Renta at Golden Globes 2023

Jessica Chastain

Image: Getty Images

Andrew Garfield donned a sharp look as he wore a mustard hued tuxedo on the red carpet

Andrew Garfield

Image: Getty Images

The Golden Globe winner looked dapper in a sleek black double-breasted tuxedo with wide lapels and a bowtie

Austin Butler

Image: Getty Images

Anya Taylor-Joy added a pop of colour to the red carpet in this yellow Dior co-ordinated set

Anya Taylor-Joy

Image: Getty Images

Blonde star Ana de Armas looked amazing in a custom silver studded Louis Vuitton gown

Ana de Armas

Image: Getty Images

Kaley Cuoco showed off her chic maternity style in a lavender, crystal-embellished gown by Vera Wang

Kaley Cuoco

