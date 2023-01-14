Golden Globes 2023: Best looks
Surabhi Redkar
JAN 14, 2023
FASHION
Image: Getty Images
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez made heads turn in a stunning Maison Valentino strapless velvet gown
Image: Getty Images
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie looked gorgeous in a pink halter-neck number by Chanel
Image: Getty Images
Wednesday star Jenna Ortega stole the show at Golden Globes 2023 with her Gucci gown
Jenna Ortega
Image: Getty Images
Jessica Chastain wore a sparkly spider-web gown by Oscar de la Renta at Golden Globes 2023
Jessica Chastain
Image: Getty Images
Andrew Garfield donned a sharp look as he wore a mustard hued tuxedo on the red carpet
Andrew Garfield
Image: Getty Images
The Golden Globe winner looked dapper in a sleek black double-breasted tuxedo with wide lapels and a bowtie
Austin Butler
Image: Getty Images
Anya Taylor-Joy added a pop of colour to the red carpet in this yellow Dior co-ordinated set
Anya Taylor-Joy
Image: Getty Images
Blonde star Ana de Armas looked amazing in a custom silver studded Louis Vuitton gown
Ana de Armas
Image: Getty Images
Kaley Cuoco showed off her chic maternity style in a lavender, crystal-embellished gown by Vera Wang
Kaley Cuoco
