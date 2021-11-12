Divas who wore red for their wedding

Yami Gautam's classic red bridal outfit belonged to her mother! The 33-year-old traditional silk saree featured intricate gold work all over it
(Credits: Yami Gautam Instagram)
Yami Gautam
Dia Mirza wore a saree from Raw Mango adorned with intricate golden embroidery all over and thick golden borders. She also pinned a sheer red organza dupatta on her head
Dia Mirza
(Credits: Dia Mirza Instagram)
Neha Kakkar chose a fiery red Falguni Shane Peacock lehenga. The blouse came with half sleeves and a flattering sweetheart neckline, and was complemented with a voluminous skirt featuring several panels
Neha Kakkar
(Credits: Neha Kakkar Instagram)
Sonam was keen to wear bridal red and gold, so that’s the colour palette designer Anuradha Vakil worked with. She complemented the lehenga with a beautiful veil
Sonam Kapoor
(Credits: Sonam Kapoor Instagram)
For her wedding day, Bipasha picked a traditional red and gold bridal ensemble by Sabyasachi. Her heavy lehenga, as well as the blouse, was beautifully embellished with gold zari work
Bipasha Basu
(Credits: Bipasha Basu Instagram)
For her Sindhi wedding ceremony, Deepika chose a traditional crimson and gold Sabyasachi lehenga with a bold hue and intricate detailing
Deepika Padukone
(Credits: Ranveer Singh Instagram)
For her wedding reception, Anushka picked a red Benarasi saree by Sabyasachi that featured intricate motifs and a thick zari border, paired with another embroidered border
Anushka Sharma
(Credits: Allia Al Rufai Instagram)
Disha opted for an Asal By Abu Sandeep ghagra from the dancing peacock collection. Her pink dupatta that acted as a veil was intricately embroidered with abla, while her lehenga featured gota work
Disha Parmar
(Credits: Disha Parmar Instagram)
