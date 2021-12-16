Gorgeous ethnic looks of Alia Bhatt
Gorgeous diva
Alia Bhatt has always been a complete stunner when it comes to acing the ethnic styles
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Sharara queen
From rocking sharara sarees to OTT lehengas, she never fails to impress us with her soft glam elegant looks
Image: Pinkvilla
Stunning jewellery
To compliment her gorgeous ethnic looks, the diva teams it with regal jewellery that oozes royalty and class
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Pretty Princess
Alia made jaws drop in this neon green Sabyasachi lehenga for a wedding reception. Her out-of-the-world monochromatic ensemble bore intricate embroidery all over it
Image: Pinkvilla
Kanchivarum saree
For RRR promotions, she rocked a green silk saree from Madhurya Creations
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Her craft rich suit from Rimple and Harpreet bore traditional motifs stitched along the neckline and a bandhani print base
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Patiala suit
Coordinated set
Alia Bhat’s floral print co-ord set from Manish Malhotra was a modern take on ethnic fashion
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Ami Patel styled Alia Bhatt in a stunning black ethnic ensemble by Payal Khandwala consisting of silk kurti, brocade palazzo pants and black sheer dupatta
Silk brocade
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
She looked like the perfect bridesmaid in a yellow Manish Malhotra lehenga featuring the trendy infinity blouse
Bridesmaid style
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
