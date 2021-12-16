Gorgeous ethnic looks of Alia Bhatt

DEC 16, 2021

Gorgeous diva

Alia Bhatt has always been a complete stunner when it comes to acing the ethnic styles

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Sharara queen

From rocking sharara sarees to OTT lehengas, she never fails to impress us with her soft glam elegant looks

Image: Pinkvilla

Stunning jewellery

To compliment her gorgeous ethnic looks, the diva teams it with regal jewellery that oozes royalty and class

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Pretty Princess

Alia made jaws drop in this neon green Sabyasachi lehenga for a wedding reception. Her out-of-the-world monochromatic ensemble bore intricate embroidery all over it

Image: Pinkvilla

Kanchivarum saree

For RRR promotions, she rocked a green silk saree from Madhurya Creations

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Her craft rich suit from Rimple and Harpreet bore traditional motifs stitched along the neckline and a bandhani print base

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Patiala suit

Coordinated set

Alia Bhat’s floral print co-ord set from Manish Malhotra was a modern take on ethnic fashion

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Ami Patel styled Alia Bhatt in a stunning black ethnic ensemble by Payal Khandwala consisting of silk kurti, brocade palazzo pants and black sheer dupatta

Silk brocade 

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

She looked like the perfect bridesmaid in a yellow Manish Malhotra lehenga featuring the trendy infinity blouse

Bridesmaid style

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

