Dakota Johnson
10
Most Gorgeous Looks Of April
03,
2021
1. For the Oscars 2015, Dakota Johnson donned a one-shoulder red gown designed by Saint Laurent. Hair tied into a ponytail with bangs on the front finished off her glam look Credit : getty image
2. At the Venice Film Festival, Dakota picked out a resplendent red Dior gown that she styled with matching pumps and a pair of diamond earrings Credit : getty image
3. We still cannot get enough of Dakota in this Brandon Maxwell co-ord set. The pristine white ensemble makes her look like a vision Credit : getty image
4. The ‘How To Be Single’ actress seems to be a lover of solid-hued outfits. And this sleeveless ivory white silk dress is proof enough! Credit : getty image
5. For the BAFTA Award, she opted for a ruffled spaghetti-strap A-line dress and styled it with her signature bangs Credit : getty image
6. In this black tulle ballgown, Dakota Johnson looks like a princess straight out of a modern-day fairytale! Credit : getty image
7. She looks pretty in this off-shoulder olive green outfit with ruffles around the hem. Hair pulled up into a messy bun finished off her look Credit : getty image
8. Doing the power dressing right, the diva decked up in a pair of high-waisted flared jeans, a black crop top and a matching blazer and showed the world how it’s done! Credit : getty image
9. Johnson and red seem to be a match made in heaven! This red tiered Gucci dress that she wore at the Milan Fashion Week serves enough evidence Credit : getty image
10. Keeping things classy and stylish at the same time, Dakota wore a red high-low ruffle dress by Michael Kors. A broad black belt and a pair of strappy black heels completed her look Credit : getty image
For more updates on Hollywood and Fashion, head on to Pinkvilla