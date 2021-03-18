10
Most March 18, 2021
Gorgeous Looks
Of Malaika
Arora
1. Malaika Arora set the temperature soaring in a red tulle dress from the H&M X Giambattista Valli collection
2. At a party, Malaika looked absolutely ravishing in a pair of purple flared pants, a sexy bralette and a matching blazer
3. She dialled up the drama in a dark purple sparkly saree-gown that she styled with a one-shoulder blouse for extra oomph
4. Taking the desi route, Malaika wore a beige ombre saree by Manish Malhotra and paired it with a matching sleeveless blouse for a sultry look
5. Serving us with one of the most gorgeous looks during the time of quarantine, Malaika decked up in a glitzy number that hugged her frame in the right places
6. Keeping things sassy, Malaika picked out a Sandra Mansour sheer dress that featured velvet and tulle detailing on it
7. For an all-out glam look, the diva donned a violet sequinned pantsuit by designer Amit Aggarwal
8. And this ruched mini dress in a bright magenta shade by Malak El Ezzawy made our jaws drop in wonder!
9. She often takes to her Instagram handle to share some of her most gorgeous looks. And this sequinned mini number is proof!
10. Showing us how to make heads turn, Malaika opted for a metallic dress that came with a deep-V neckline and thigh-skimming hemline for extra drama
