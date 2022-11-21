Governors Awards 2022: Best looks
Nov 21, 2022
Image: Getty Images
Florence Pugh stunned the red carpet with her look in a sheer gown with white panels at the Governors Awards 2022
Image: Getty Images
Olivia Wilde attended the awards ceremony in a black and white net gown. The actress also wore black gloves
Image: Getty Images
Blonde star Ana de Armas exuded glamour with her red carpet look bedazzled white skirt along with a black velvet vest
Image: Getty Images
Jennifer Lawrence kept things simple yet stylish as she walked the red carpet sporting a floral gown at the awards ceremony
Image: Getty Images
Margot Robbie donned a stunning emerald green satin gown on the red carpet and looked every bit of gorgeous in it
Image: Getty Images
Stranger Things star Sadie Sink oozed glamour and elegance as she attended the Governors Awards 2022 in a stunning look
Image: Getty Images
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star, Janelle Monae looked like a total diva in a gorgeous black gown at the event
Image: Getty Images
Elvis star Austin Butler donned a dapper look in a white shirt and classic black blazer for the red carpet event
Image: Getty Images
Taylor Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn made a dashing appearance at the Governors Awards 2022 in all-black attire
Image: Getty Images
Eddie Redmayne also looked dapper as he attended the Governors Awards in a slick look sporting a suit
