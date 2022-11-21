Heading 3

​​​​Governors Awards 2022: Best looks

                  pinkvilla 

Surabhi Redkar

Nov 21, 2022

FASHION

Image: Getty Images

Florence Pugh stunned the red carpet with her look in a sheer gown with white panels at the Governors Awards 2022

Florence Pugh

Image: Getty Images

Olivia Wilde attended the awards ceremony in a black and white net gown. The actress also wore black gloves

Olivia Wilde

Image: Getty Images

Blonde star Ana de Armas exuded glamour with her red carpet look bedazzled white skirt along with a black velvet vest

Ana de Armas

Image: Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence kept things simple yet stylish as she walked the red carpet sporting a floral gown at the awards ceremony

Jennifer Lawrence

Image: Getty Images

Margot Robbie donned a stunning emerald green satin gown on the red carpet and looked every bit of gorgeous in it

Margot Robbie

Image: Getty Images

Stranger Things star Sadie Sink oozed glamour and elegance as she attended the Governors Awards 2022 in a stunning look

Sadie Sink

Image: Getty Images

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star, Janelle Monae looked like a total diva in a gorgeous black gown at the event

Janelle Monae

Image: Getty Images

Elvis star Austin Butler donned a dapper look in a white shirt and classic black blazer for the red carpet event

Austin Butler

Image: Getty Images

Taylor Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn made a dashing appearance at the Governors Awards 2022 in all-black attire

Joe Alwyn

Image: Getty Images

Eddie Redmayne also looked dapper as he attended the Governors Awards in a slick look sporting a suit

Eddie Redmayne

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here