Nikita Vishwakarma
Fashion
FEBRUARY 11, 2024
Gown looks Ft. Alia Bhatt
Images: Alia Bhatt IG
You cannot talk about Bollywood without mentioning Alia Bhatt’s contribution to the industry. She is considered one of the leading actresses in the film industry, who is also a producer and an entrepreneur
Images: Alia Bhatt IG
Alia Bhatt dazzles in this chic gray gown with intricate floral details, which was adorned with a deep neckline that added a touch of allure to her graceful ensemble
Effortless Sophistication
Images: Alia Bhatt IG
Alia Bhatt turned heads in this sleek off-shoulder gown that also sported a short train and the outfit boasted of subtle diamond detailing
Alia Bhatt's Mesmerizing Style
Images: Alia Bhatt IG
Alia Bhatt looked enchanting in a sleeveless dark brown gown with a unique pattern at the bottom, exuding charm and sophistication as she graced the occasion with her effortless style
Sartorial Splendor
Images: Alia Bhatt IG
Alia Bhatt stole hearts in a sleeveless, body-hugging dark green gown, its exquisite neckline added a dash of drama to the look, making her the epitome of elegance and grace
Enchanting Elegance
Images: Alia Bhatt IG
Timeless Beauty
Draped in a heavy white gown adorned with glistening pearls from head to toe, Alia Bhatt mesmerized with her ethereal presence, epitomizing timeless beauty and grace
Images: Alia Bhatt IG
Alia Bhatt dazzled in a nude gown encrusted with diamonds, the long flowing train adding a touch of glamor to her stunning look
Magnetic Charm
Images: Alia Bhatt IG
Alia Bhatt looked radiant in a sleeveless, multicolored gown, exuding comfort and effortless style
Charm Personified
Images: Alia Bhatt IG
Alia Bhatt looks stunning in a simple yet stunning gown, radiating grace and sophistication effortlessly
Glamorous Grace
Images: Alia Bhatt IG
Alia Bhatt stole the show in a vibrant multicolored gown featuring a daring leg cut and a chic one-sleeve design, showcasing her unique style and confidence with every step
Graceful Glamour
