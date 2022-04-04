Fashion

P R Gayathri

apr 04, 2022

Heading 3

Grammys 2022:
Who wore what

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker

Image: Getty Images

Kourtney donned a black jumpsuit that was flared at the bottom from Et Och, while Travis looked dapper in an oversized black Givenchy vest teamed with matching pants and glossy boots

Billie Eilish

Image: Getty Images

Billie Eilish was clad in a black deconstructed trench coat by Rick Ownes that bore a cut-out detail behind the lapels of the collars for her neck and a coat-turned-cape look

The Peaches singer was nominated for eight categories and walked the red carpet in an oversized Balenciaga pantsuit in a dark grey hue. Hailey joined him in a classic ivory Saint Laurent column gown

Image: Getty Images

Justin Bieber & Hailey Bieber

The Bad Romance singer brought in the glam on the red carpet in a classic black and white custom gown by Giorgio Armani Prive

Lady Gaga

Image: Getty Images

The 19-year-old singer left us stunned in a purple custom-made gown by Vivienne Westwood. Her low-cut off-shoulder bodycon number came with gloves and a matching choker

Image: Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo

Dua Lipa

Image: Getty Images

Making for a risque look, the singer sported a sheer black Versace dress with leather belted details. She styled her black column gown with chunky gold accessories

Image: Getty Images

Bringing in old-world charm, Halsey rocked an outfit by Pressiat, which featured a brown velvet-style corset and a unique drop-waist style skirt

Halsey

Image: Getty Images

Striking a pose in an icy blue sheer outfit, Doja Cat's Versace number bore a matching bodysuit beneath it with a deep neck

Doja Cat

Image: Getty Images

Arriving with husband John Legend, Teigen sported a Nicola + Felicia Couture strapless gown while the former was seen clad in a black velvet tuxedo

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

Image: Getty Images

Dressed as impeccably as ever, the Korean boy-band group coordinated in shades of white, tan and blue Louis Vuitton suits as they walked the red carpet

BTS

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT:Jacqueline Fernandez’s top saree looks

Click Here