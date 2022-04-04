Fashion
apr 04, 2022
Grammys 2022:
Who wore what
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker
Image: Getty Images
Kourtney donned a black jumpsuit that was flared at the bottom from Et Och, while Travis looked dapper in an oversized black Givenchy vest teamed with matching pants and glossy boots
Billie Eilish
Image: Getty Images
Billie Eilish was clad in a black deconstructed trench coat by Rick Ownes that bore a cut-out detail behind the lapels of the collars for her neck and a coat-turned-cape look
The Peaches singer was nominated for eight categories and walked the red carpet in an oversized Balenciaga pantsuit in a dark grey hue. Hailey joined him in a classic ivory Saint Laurent column gown
Image: Getty Images
Justin Bieber & Hailey Bieber
The Bad Romance singer brought in the glam on the red carpet in a classic black and white custom gown by Giorgio Armani Prive
Lady Gaga
Image: Getty Images
The 19-year-old singer left us stunned in a purple custom-made gown by Vivienne Westwood. Her low-cut off-shoulder bodycon number came with gloves and a matching choker
Image: Getty Images
Olivia Rodrigo
Dua Lipa
Image: Getty Images
Making for a risque look, the singer sported a sheer black Versace dress with leather belted details. She styled her black column gown with chunky gold accessories
Image: Getty Images
Bringing in old-world charm, Halsey rocked an outfit by Pressiat, which featured a brown velvet-style corset and a unique drop-waist style skirt
Halsey
Image: Getty Images
Striking a pose in an icy blue sheer outfit, Doja Cat's Versace number bore a matching bodysuit beneath it with a deep neck
Doja Cat
Image: Getty Images
Arriving with husband John Legend, Teigen sported a Nicola + Felicia Couture strapless gown while the former was seen clad in a black velvet tuxedo
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend
Image: Getty Images
Dressed as impeccably as ever, the Korean boy-band group coordinated in shades of white, tan and blue Louis Vuitton suits as they walked the red carpet
BTS
