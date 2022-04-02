Fashion

P R Gayathri

APR 02, 2022

Heading 3

Grazia Millennial Awards: Who wore what

Kiara Advani

Image: Pinkvilla

All that glittered last night was the Shershaah actress. She dazzled in a blue heavily sequined jumpsuit by Naeem Khan

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Pinkvilla

The Roohi star also shimmered on the red carpet in a Falguni and Shane Peacock bodycon column-style gown with a scoop neckline

India's Miss Universe was also present at the awards show and she sparkled brightly in a metallic copper-hued ruched gown

Image: Pinkvilla

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu

The Gehraiyaan star put his casual foot forward on the red carpet in a fusion outfit featuring a floral tee and pastel blazer

Siddhant Chaturvedi

Image: Pinkvilla

Looking dapper as ever, Ayushmann Khurrana sported a navy blue pantsuit with minimal prints on it styled over a white shirt and black waistcoat

Image: Pinkvilla

Ayushmann Khurrana

Image: Pinkvilla

The talented Lukka Chuppi star also looked handsome on the red carpet in a crisp white shirt topped with a white blazer and navy blue pants

Kartik Aaryan

Image: Pinkvilla

Dressed up like a true millennial, Ranveer Singh walked the red carpet in athleisure! The 83 actor sported a blue tracksuit with zip-up details and teamed it with a floral shirt

Ranveer Singh

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: 10 Stunning Gowns From The Oscars 2022

Click Here