P R Gayathri
APR 02, 2022
Grazia Millennial Awards: Who wore what
Kiara Advani
Image: Pinkvilla
All that glittered last night was the Shershaah actress. She dazzled in a blue heavily sequined jumpsuit by Naeem Khan
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Pinkvilla
The Roohi star also shimmered on the red carpet in a Falguni and Shane Peacock bodycon column-style gown with a scoop neckline
India's Miss Universe was also present at the awards show and she sparkled brightly in a metallic copper-hued ruched gown
Image: Pinkvilla
Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu
The Gehraiyaan star put his casual foot forward on the red carpet in a fusion outfit featuring a floral tee and pastel blazer
Siddhant Chaturvedi
Image: Pinkvilla
Looking dapper as ever, Ayushmann Khurrana sported a navy blue pantsuit with minimal prints on it styled over a white shirt and black waistcoat
Image: Pinkvilla
Ayushmann Khurrana
Image: Pinkvilla
The talented Lukka Chuppi star also looked handsome on the red carpet in a crisp white shirt topped with a white blazer and navy blue pants
Kartik Aaryan
Image: Pinkvilla
Dressed up like a true millennial, Ranveer Singh walked the red carpet in athleisure! The 83 actor sported a blue tracksuit with zip-up details and teamed it with a floral shirt
Ranveer Singh
