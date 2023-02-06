Heading 3

Groom-to-be Sidharth’s desi looks

                  pinkvilla 

 Akriti Anand

Fashion

FEB 06, 2023


Image: Pinkvilla

Sidharth looks stunning in a yellow colour kurta with gotta patti work on the collar. He has paired it with white colour pyjamas

Dashing

Image: Pinkvilla

He opted for a short kurta with straight pajama for a marriage event

Poser

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Sidharth is wearing a black colour embroidery kurta and is looking handsome

Black

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

The actor opted for embroidered kurta with a Nehru jacket for Diwali

Stunner

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Red never looked this sexy

Cool

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

The actor is wearing a blue colour embroidery kurta with off white pyjamas

Prints

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Sidharth flashes his smile as he poses for the camera wearing a green colour front open kurta

 Handsome groom

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

He is looking handsome in a long kurta with a jacket

Dapper affair

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

His simple and elegant look is winning our hearts

Simplicity

