Groom-to-be Sidharth’s desi looks
pinkvilla
Akriti Anand
Fashion
FEB 06, 2023
Image: Pinkvilla
Sidharth looks stunning in a yellow colour kurta with gotta patti work on the collar. He has paired it with white colour pyjamas
Dashing
Image: Pinkvilla
He opted for a short kurta with straight pajama for a marriage event
Poser
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Sidharth is wearing a black colour embroidery kurta and is looking handsome
Black
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
The actor opted for embroidered kurta with a Nehru jacket for Diwali
Stunner
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Red never looked this sexy
Cool
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
The actor is wearing a blue colour embroidery kurta with off white pyjamas
Prints
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Sidharth flashes his smile as he poses for the camera wearing a green colour front open kurta
Handsome groom
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
He is looking handsome in a long kurta with a jacket
Dapper affair
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
His simple and elegant look is winning our hearts
Simplicity
