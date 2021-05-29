Guide To Formal Styling Ft. Deepika Padukone May 29, 2021
Dressed up in the finest shades of white, Deepika Padukone looks fierce and elegant at the same time! We love how she has layered her all-white look with an off-white overcoat
At the World Economic Forum 2020, Deepika chose to wear a three-piece black pantsuit by label Gauchere Paris and accessorised it with a black box bag
Teaching us how to mix and match the right way, the actress has picked out a blue and white striped blouse by Prada, a beige check Gabardine skirt and a gingham pattern coat
And then she picked out an all-white look by opting for a crisp white shirt with a frayed hem and a flowy white skirt with a high-low hem
Giving a rest to the black and white palette, DP next went for a neutral tone and picked out a tan shirt and pants set from Zara. She rounded off her look with pumps and statement jewellery
Bringing her undefeated glam game to the table, she upped the quotient in a structured royal blue gown by Alex Perry and styled it with diamond and sapphire earrings
Dressed up like she meant business, the ‘Chhapaak’ actress put her best fashion foot forward in a full-length bodycon dress by Emilia Wickstead
We can’t think of anyone better than Deepika who could pull off this look with great panache! Her ivory blazer and cape teamed with wide legged pants screamed PHENOMENAL!
Channelling her inner boss lady in full power, she then chose to wear an olive green checkered Pauleka pantsuit and teamed it with nude heels and dainty earrings for a touch of glam
Playing around with smooth silhouettes, Padukone kept things chic in a satin blush pink Maison Valentino jumpsuit that is as formal as it looks!
And just when we thought formal dressing is all about keeping things monotone, DP went ahead and showed us how to add a pop of colour in the most interesting yet subtle way!
Be it in subtle palettes or brighter hues, the diva has slayed them all with her impeccable fashion sense. And when it comes to formal dressing, we are always taking cues from her!
