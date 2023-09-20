Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Fashion

September 20, 2023

Guide to drape a nauvari saree 

Image: Pexels

Start by wearing a blouse and petticoat that matches your saree

Step 1

Image: Pexels 

Take the saree and tuck one end into the petticoat at your waist

Step 2

Image: Pexels 

Step 3

Wrap the saree around your waist once, making sure it is snug

Image: Pexels 

Make pleats in the remaining fabric and tuck them into the petticoat at the front

Step 4

Image: Pexels 

Continue wrapping the saree around your waist, making pleats as you go

Step 5

Image: Pexels 

Once you reach the end of the saree, tuck it into the petticoat

Step 6

Image: Pexels 

Take the loose end of the saree and drape it over your shoulder

Step 7

Image: Pexels 

Secure the pallu with pins to keep it in place

Step 8

Image: Pexels 

Adjust the length and pleats as needed to create a beautiful and comfortable look

Step 9

Image: Pexels 

Complete the look with traditional Maharashtrian jewelry like a Nath, Kolhapuri sandals, and bangles if desired

Step 10

