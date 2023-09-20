pinkvilla
Jiya Surana
Fashion
September 20, 2023
Guide to drape a nauvari saree
Image: Pexels
Start by wearing a blouse and petticoat that matches your saree
Step 1
Image: Pexels
Take the saree and tuck one end into the petticoat at your waist
Step 2
Image: Pexels
Step 3
Wrap the saree around your waist once, making sure it is snug
Image: Pexels
Make pleats in the remaining fabric and tuck them into the petticoat at the front
Step 4
Image: Pexels
Continue wrapping the saree around your waist, making pleats as you go
Step 5
Image: Pexels
Once you reach the end of the saree, tuck it into the petticoat
Step 6
Image: Pexels
Take the loose end of the saree and drape it over your shoulder
Step 7
Image: Pexels
Secure the pallu with pins to keep it in place
Step 8
Image: Pexels
Adjust the length and pleats as needed to create a beautiful and comfortable look
Step 9
Image: Pexels
Complete the look with traditional Maharashtrian jewelry like a Nath, Kolhapuri sandals, and bangles if desired
Step 10
