Jiya Surana

Fashion

OCTOBER 16TH, 2023

Guide to dress up for Garba night

Image: Pixabay 

Women can opt for traditional Gujarati attire, such as a Chaniya Choli and men can wear Kurta-Pyjama with a vibrant Kediyu 

Choose Your Outfit

Image: Pexels

Bright and colorful fabrics like silk, cotton, or georgette are ideal. Traditionally, the Chaniya Choli is heavily embroidered and comes in various colors and patterns

Colors and Fabrics

Image: Pexels

Accessories

Wear traditional jewelry like Kamar bandh, oxidized silver bangles, necklaces, and jhumkas

Image: Surbhi Jyoti Instagram 

You can add a dupatta that complements your Chaniya Choli

Colorful dupattas

Video: Kinjal Dave Instagram 

Go for a festive look with bright eyeshadow, kajal, bindi, and a touch of blush. Don't forget to apply a bold lip color to match the vibrancy of the outfit

Makeup

Image: Pexels 

Style your hair in a traditional way, like braids or a bun, and accessorize with flowers or hairpins

Hairstyle

Image: Pexels 

Comfortable and traditional footwear like juttis, mojaris, or chappals are ideal

Footwear

Image: Pexels 

Navratri often has different color themes for each day. You can choose your outfits accordingly

Check the color

Video: Niti Taylor Instagram 

Garba involves a lot of dancing and movement, so make sure your outfit allows for easy and comfortable dancing

Dress Comfortably

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram 

Put on some traditional perfume or ittar to add a final touch to your Navratri look

Complete the look

