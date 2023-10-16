pinkvilla
OCTOBER 16TH, 2023
Guide to dress up for Garba night
Image: Pixabay
Women can opt for traditional Gujarati attire, such as a Chaniya Choli and men can wear Kurta-Pyjama with a vibrant Kediyu
Choose Your Outfit
Image: Pexels
Bright and colorful fabrics like silk, cotton, or georgette are ideal. Traditionally, the Chaniya Choli is heavily embroidered and comes in various colors and patterns
Colors and Fabrics
Image: Pexels
Accessories
Wear traditional jewelry like Kamar bandh, oxidized silver bangles, necklaces, and jhumkas
Image: Surbhi Jyoti Instagram
You can add a dupatta that complements your Chaniya Choli
Colorful dupattas
Video: Kinjal Dave Instagram
Go for a festive look with bright eyeshadow, kajal, bindi, and a touch of blush. Don't forget to apply a bold lip color to match the vibrancy of the outfit
Makeup
Image: Pexels
Style your hair in a traditional way, like braids or a bun, and accessorize with flowers or hairpins
Hairstyle
Image: Pexels
Comfortable and traditional footwear like juttis, mojaris, or chappals are ideal
Footwear
Image: Pexels
Navratri often has different color themes for each day. You can choose your outfits accordingly
Check the color
Video: Niti Taylor Instagram
Garba involves a lot of dancing and movement, so make sure your outfit allows for easy and comfortable dancing
Dress Comfortably
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Put on some traditional perfume or ittar to add a final touch to your Navratri look
Complete the look
