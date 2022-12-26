Heading 3

Guide to stitch a
Patiala suit 

                  pinkvilla 

Jiya Surana

DEC 26, 2022

FASHION

Choose the right fabric for your Patiala suit. Cotton and silk are popular choices, but the fabric should be comfortable and breathable

Fabric Selection

Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram

Ensure accurate measurements for a perfect fit. Pay attention to the size and length of the kameez (top) and salwar (bottom) as well as the length of the dupatta

Measurements

Video: Avneet Kaur Instagram

Patiala salwars are known for their pleats. Make sure to create multiple, well-spaced pleats for the signature look

Salwar Design

Image: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

The waistband should be comfortable and have sturdy drawstrings to keep the salwar in place

Waistband and Drawstrings

Image: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Neatly hem all edges to prevent fraying and make the suit look polished

Hemming

Image: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Pay attention to the neckline and sleeves' design, as these can significantly impact the overall appearance

Neckline and Sleeves

Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram

Ensure that the stitching is precise and durable, with secure seams to prevent any tearing or unraveling

Stitching Quality

Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram

Make sure the suit fits comfortably, allowing for ease of movement. It should not be too tight or too loose

Fitting

Video: Sonam Bajwa Instagram

Iron the suit carefully to give it a polished, crisp appearance

Final Pressing

Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram

Feel free to add your personal touch through choice of colors, patterns, and accessories

Personalization

Image: Sonam Bajwa Instagram

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here