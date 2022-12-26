Guide to stitch a
Patiala suit
Choose the right fabric for your Patiala suit. Cotton and silk are popular choices, but the fabric should be comfortable and breathable
Fabric Selection
Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram
Ensure accurate measurements for a perfect fit. Pay attention to the size and length of the kameez (top) and salwar (bottom) as well as the length of the dupatta
Measurements
Video: Avneet Kaur Instagram
Patiala salwars are known for their pleats. Make sure to create multiple, well-spaced pleats for the signature look
Salwar Design
Image: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
The waistband should be comfortable and have sturdy drawstrings to keep the salwar in place
Waistband and Drawstrings
Image: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
Neatly hem all edges to prevent fraying and make the suit look polished
Hemming
Image: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
Pay attention to the neckline and sleeves' design, as these can significantly impact the overall appearance
Neckline and Sleeves
Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram
Ensure that the stitching is precise and durable, with secure seams to prevent any tearing or unraveling
Stitching Quality
Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram
Make sure the suit fits comfortably, allowing for ease of movement. It should not be too tight or too loose
Fitting
Video: Sonam Bajwa Instagram
Iron the suit carefully to give it a polished, crisp appearance
Final Pressing
Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram
Feel free to add your personal touch through choice of colors, patterns, and accessories
Personalization
Image: Sonam Bajwa Instagram
