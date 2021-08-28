AUGUST 28, 2021

Hacks to make your lipstick last longer

Exfoliate your lips. Chapped flaky lips do not support lipstick for long

credit- Tarun Vishwa 

Moisturise thoroughly. Put on some lip balm a few minutes before applying lipstick. It helps the lip colour to settle well

credit-Ajay Kadam

Lip primers are a must. Just like the primer for your skin is important, so is the lip primer to create a smooth surface for lipstick to blend well

credit-Sasha Jairam 

Double coat your lips. Use a lip liner close to the shade of your lipstick and apply it over your lips to prevent lipstick from smudging

Opt for a matte lipstick. These lipsticks stay on even under the mask and don’t budge

Use a brush to apply lipstick. Avoid simply swiping the lipstick over your lips


Apply your lipstick by drawing an x sign on the centre of your lips. Start filling the lip colour from the edges to the middle

credit- Vaishnav Praveen 

Trick by makeup experts. Once you apply lipstick, put a tissue between your lips for a few seconds and remove it

Follow it by dusting some setting powder on your lips. Apply a fresh layer of coating again to make it last super long

