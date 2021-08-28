AUGUST 28, 2021
Hacks to make your lipstick last longer
Exfoliate your lips. Chapped flaky lips do not support lipstick for long credit- Tarun Vishwa
Moisturise thoroughly. Put on some lip balm a few minutes before applying lipstick. It helps the lip colour to settle well credit-Ajay Kadam
Lip primers are a must. Just like the primer for your skin is important, so is the lip primer to create a smooth surface for lipstick to blend well credit-Sasha Jairam
Double coat your lips. Use a lip liner close to the shade of your lipstick and apply it over your lips to prevent lipstick from smudging
Opt for a matte lipstick. These lipsticks stay on even under the mask and don’t budge
Use a brush to apply lipstick. Avoid simply swiping the lipstick over your lips
credit- Vaishnav Praveen
Apply your lipstick by drawing an x sign on the centre of your lips. Start filling the lip colour from the edges to the middle
Trick by makeup experts. Once you apply lipstick, put a tissue between your lips for a few seconds and remove it
Follow it by dusting some setting powder on your lips. Apply a fresh layer of coating again to make it last super long
