Heading 3

Hailee Steinfeld's best fashion moments

                  pinkvilla 

Surabhi Redkar

DEC 11, 2022

FASHION

Image: Getty Images

One Shoulder Dress

Hailee Steinfeld surely knows how to make a stunning red carpet appearance and this amazing look certainly proves that

Image: Getty Images

We bet no one could have pulled off this purple suit in a better way than Hailee Steinfeld who makes it look classy and chic

Suited Up

Image: Getty Images

For one of the events, the Hawkeye star sported this black outfit and we have to say she looked beyond gorgeous

Beauty in Black

Image: Getty Images

Hailee Steinfeld was a picture of beauty and grace as she wore this strapless gown for the Oscars after-party

Oscars Party

Image: Getty Images

Hailee Steinfeld looked like a total diva as she made an appearance at an awards ceremony in this stunning outfit

Awards Ready

Image: Getty Images

We loved this simple yet classy look of Hailee Steinfeld as she wore trousers along with a glitter vest and a white shirt

Formal Look

Image: Getty Images

For one of the Hawkeye events, Hailee Steinfeld stunned in this strapless corset dress with a floral print

Strapless Dress

Image: Getty Images

One of Hailee Steinfeld's most surprising looks has been this neon green suit that she carried amazingly well

Green Suit

Image: Getty Images

This black dress with a bold print looked stunning on Hailee as she teamed it up with the perfect shoes too

Black Dress

Image: Getty Images

At the Met Gala 2021,  Hailee Steinfeld surprised everyone with her blonde look and stunning outfit

Blonde Beauty

