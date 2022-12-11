Hailee Steinfeld's best fashion moments
Surabhi Redkar
DEC 11, 2022
FASHION
Image: Getty Images
One Shoulder Dress
Hailee Steinfeld surely knows how to make a stunning red carpet appearance and this amazing look certainly proves that
Image: Getty Images
We bet no one could have pulled off this purple suit in a better way than Hailee Steinfeld who makes it look classy and chic
Suited Up
Image: Getty Images
For one of the events, the Hawkeye star sported this black outfit and we have to say she looked beyond gorgeous
Beauty in Black
Image: Getty Images
Hailee Steinfeld was a picture of beauty and grace as she wore this strapless gown for the Oscars after-party
Oscars Party
Image: Getty Images
Hailee Steinfeld looked like a total diva as she made an appearance at an awards ceremony in this stunning outfit
Awards Ready
Image: Getty Images
We loved this simple yet classy look of Hailee Steinfeld as she wore trousers along with a glitter vest and a white shirt
Formal Look
Image: Getty Images
For one of the Hawkeye events, Hailee Steinfeld stunned in this strapless corset dress with a floral print
Strapless Dress
Image: Getty Images
One of Hailee Steinfeld's most surprising looks has been this neon green suit that she carried amazingly well
Green Suit
Image: Getty Images
This black dress with a bold print looked stunning on Hailee as she teamed it up with the perfect shoes too
Black Dress
Image: Getty Images
At the Met Gala 2021, Hailee Steinfeld surprised everyone with her blonde look and stunning outfit
Blonde Beauty
