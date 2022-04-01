Fashion
P R Gayathri
APR 01, 2022
Heading 3
Hailey Bieber’s best style moments
Ruched nude dress
Image: Getty Images
Mrs. Bieber opted for a tan-hued gown by Saint Laurent for the Vanity Fair Oscars Party. The chiffon number came wrapped with ruched details on the close-neck top that also had full sleeves
Lavender sheer dress
Image: Getty Images
Flaunting her toned figure, Hailey Bieber who is a fan of minimalism, picked out a white bodycon dress to step out on stage for the VMAs. The American model's Maison Alaia couture body-fitting dress came with a high neck
When anything black is in the picture, the American supermodel makes us want to trust her finest outfits that have proved an LBD can solely do the winning trick
Image: Getty Images
Blazer dress
There’s something so fabulously right about a mini strapless dress. The plunging neckline outfit featured a broad hemline of the same fabric
Risque mini dress
Image: Getty Images
To all the fans of a strappy and asymmetrical hemline, thank Jacquemus for this sensuous-looking dress. She signed off her heavily accessorised look with knee-high black boots
Image: Getty Images
Halter neck dress
Her elegant collared dress from Miu Miu channelled old Hollywood starlet vibes. The ab-baring dress featured a cropped blazer style top with a sailor-style white collar that was indeed a head-turner
Image: Getty Images
Cut out dress
Image: Getty Images
A spiffy beige dress to seize the day and people around. Hailey opted for a LaQuan Smith knee-length dress that featured cut-outs, bandage criss-cross details, and gave us a peek of her toned abs
Beige snazzy look
Image: Getty Images
Sequins are and will always be in Vogue. She styled her Miu Miu sequin knee-length dress with a bright orange Bottega Veneta pouch bag
Sequin dress
Image: Getty Images
A corset is a sensuous number when it’s in denim. The Vivienne Westwood set had a full-sleeved zipper and mesh detailed corset top with a square neck
Corset denim style
Image: Getty Images
We’re saying it out loud: Purple is the way to go not just once but on loop. Hailey chose to revel in it all out in a Sally Lapointe oversized close-neck sweater, and slit leather skirt
Purple power
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Tara Sutaria in bodycon dresses