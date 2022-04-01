Fashion

Hailey Bieber’s best style moments

Ruched nude dress

Image: Getty Images

Mrs. Bieber opted for a tan-hued gown by Saint Laurent for the Vanity Fair Oscars Party. The chiffon number came wrapped with ruched details on the close-neck top that also had full sleeves

Lavender sheer dress

Image: Getty Images

Flaunting her toned figure, Hailey Bieber who is a fan of minimalism, picked out a white bodycon dress to step out on stage for the VMAs. The American model's Maison Alaia couture body-fitting dress came with a high neck

When anything black is in the picture, the American supermodel makes us want to trust her finest outfits that have proved an LBD can solely do the winning trick

Image: Getty Images

Blazer dress

There’s something so fabulously right about a mini strapless dress. The plunging neckline outfit featured a broad hemline of the same fabric

Risque mini dress

Image: Getty Images

To all the fans of a strappy and asymmetrical hemline, thank Jacquemus for this sensuous-looking dress. She signed off her heavily accessorised look with knee-high black boots

Image: Getty Images

Halter neck dress

Her elegant collared dress from Miu Miu channelled old Hollywood starlet vibes. The ab-baring dress featured a cropped blazer style top with a sailor-style white collar that was indeed a head-turner

Image: Getty Images

Cut out dress

Image: Getty Images

A spiffy beige dress to seize the day and people around. Hailey opted for a LaQuan Smith knee-length dress that featured cut-outs, bandage criss-cross details, and gave us a peek of her toned abs

Beige snazzy look

Image: Getty Images

Sequins are and will always be in Vogue. She styled her Miu Miu sequin knee-length dress with a bright orange Bottega Veneta pouch bag

Sequin dress

Image: Getty Images

A corset is a sensuous number when it’s in denim. The Vivienne Westwood set had a full-sleeved zipper and mesh detailed corset top with a square neck

Corset denim style

Image: Getty Images

We’re saying it out loud: Purple is the way to go not just once but on loop. Hailey chose to revel in it all out in a Sally Lapointe oversized close-neck sweater, and slit leather skirt

Purple power

