Hailey Bieber’s Hottest Bikini Looks May 17, 2021
Striking a cute pose with her poker-face expression, Hailey Beiber shows off her toned physique in a light pink bikini. A gold body chain and gold hoop earrings elevate her look further
While soaking up some sunlight in the outdoors, Hailey is seen clad in a chic black bikini. And with a pair of chunky white sneakers, she has rounded off the look well!
Teaming a yellow two-piece with a pair of yellow and green sneakers, the supermodel is pulling off a cute yet sultry look at the same time!
Hailey proves that a straw hat, a pair of sunglasses and a ribbed tangerine bikini are all you need to pull off a relaxed beach look!
We think she is twinning with the blue waters in this bandeau style blue bikini and totally slaying the easy look!
And then she switches things up in a vintage Christian Dior bikini. The gold hoop earrings, gold watch and black sunglasses are enhancing her already glamorous look!
Keeping things stylish in her own way, she wore a white crochet bikini and paired it with a white button-down overshirt
With a neat slicked back wet hairdo and neon green snake-print bikini, Mrs Bieber is showing the world how it’s done!
Strappy bottoms and a strapless top make for a stunning bikini set! And Hailey surely seems to agree with us
And during one of her paddle-boarding trips to Jamaica, she wore an olive green bandeau bikini for a comfortable avatar
