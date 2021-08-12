Hailey Bieber’s street style looks
august 12
2021
For a day out in Paris, Hailey Bieber picked out a chic beige dress that featured cut-outs and criss-cross details, and gave us a peek of her toned abs! Image credits: Getty
Hailey obliged to the cold season’s demands with an interesting twist! She ditched her hoodies for a slinky little cardigan and high-waisted checkered trousers Image credits: Getty Image credits: Getty
For a casual yet edgy look, she wore her straight fit jeans with a Jacquemus cropped cardigan and a cashmere bra Image credits: Getty
Giving another cool update to her denim wardrobe, she wore a denim Vivienne Westwood set with a full-sleeved zipper and mesh detailed corset top Image credits: Getty
Dressed in an Attico stretch-wool gabardine miniskirt and Raf Simons purple knit top, she was ready to turn the street into her runway! Image credits: Getty
If you are headed out on a sunny day, let Hailey guide you on how to dress up like a pro! Her black shorts, white tee and a matching oversized shirt are perfect for a day out Image credits: Getty
The colour purple seems to be a favourite in the wardrobe of Mrs Bieber. She looked super cool in a Sally Lapointe oversized sweater and slit leather skirt Image credits: Getty
Showing us how to layer up for winters, Hailey Bieber styled a black hoodie with a Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini animal print coat and wore them with denim pants Image credits: Getty
While strutting around the city, Hailey opted for a pair of skinny latex leggings and a black and white polka dot blouse with a leather black jacket for her rock street-style look! Image credits: Getty
Bringing back summer nostalgia in a Image credits: Getty
knee-length floral dress, Hailey gives us oodles of inspiration to style streetwear like no one else!
