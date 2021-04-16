Hailey Bieber’s trendsetting looks April 16, 2021
While beaches and sands are all about bikinis and swimsuits, Hailey Bieber took the off-beat route by dressing up in a sizzling sequinned mini dress and styled it with strappy stilettos Credits: Getty image
Promptly incorporating the bright elements and colours in her outfit, Hailey opted for a baggy sweater with orange piping, white and orange sneakers and an orange mask Credits: Getty image
Taking the idea of slip dresses to a whole new level, Mrs Bieber stepped out in a leather version of the dress and styled her look with layered gold necklaces Credits: Getty image
One of the firsts to sport the Bottega Veneta chain cassette, the Canadian supermodel managed to pull off the accessory with a casual black and green attire Credits: Getty image
Hailey sure knows how to ace the body-hugging outfits in style. Case in point, she slayed the Calvin Klein skinny jeans and an off-shoulder top Credits: Getty image
Turning the street into her own runaway, she stepped out in a pair of body-fit latex bottoms by Saint Laurent and a black and white polka dot blouse with a leather jacket Credits: Getty image
Hailey rocked the eccentric white look on the red carpet as she picked out a sexy slip dress and styled it with a white arm-warmer and peach feather heels Credits: Getty image
During a romantic walk with Justin Bieber in Paris, she kept things super-chic in a mustard yellow faux leather blazer, matching pants and a yellow bucket hat Credits: Getty image
For the MET Gala, Hailey Bieber decked up in a subtle pink gown to channel major Barbie vibes. Hair pulled back into a high ponytail rounded off her look Credits: Getty image
At the Billboard Music Awards, she made a strong case for the knot dress in a dusted gold number by Alexandre Vauthier Credits: Getty image
