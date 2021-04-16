Hailey Bieber’s trendsetting looks

While beaches and sands are all about bikinis and swimsuits, Hailey Bieber took the off-beat route by dressing up in a sizzling sequinned mini dress and styled it with strappy stilettos

Credits: Getty image

Promptly incorporating the bright elements and colours in her outfit, Hailey opted for a baggy sweater with orange piping, white and orange sneakers and an orange mask

Credits: Getty image

Taking the idea of slip dresses to a whole new level, Mrs Bieber stepped out in a leather version of the dress and styled her look with layered gold necklaces

Credits: Getty image

One of the firsts to sport the Bottega Veneta chain cassette, the Canadian supermodel managed to pull off the accessory with a casual black and green attire

Credits: Getty image

Hailey sure knows how to ace the body-hugging outfits in style. Case in point, she slayed the Calvin Klein skinny jeans and an off-shoulder top

Credits: Getty image

Turning the street into her own runaway, she stepped out in a pair of body-fit latex bottoms by Saint Laurent and a black and white polka dot blouse with a leather jacket

Credits: Getty image

Hailey rocked the eccentric white look on the red carpet as she picked out a sexy slip dress and styled it with a white arm-warmer and peach feather heels

Credits: Getty image

During a romantic walk with Justin Bieber in Paris, she kept things super-chic in a mustard yellow faux leather blazer, matching pants and a yellow bucket hat

Credits: Getty image

For the MET Gala, Hailey Bieber decked up in a subtle pink gown to channel major Barbie vibes. Hair pulled back into a high ponytail rounded off her look

Credits: Getty image

At the Billboard Music Awards, she made a strong case for the knot dress in a dusted gold number by Alexandre Vauthier

Credits: Getty image

