Hailey Bieber's
street style
pinkvilla
Surabhi Redkar
Nov 23, 2022
FASHION
There's probably no one who can pull off this look by Hailey in black latex pants, with a black and white polka dot blouse and a leather jacket
This photo of the model captures her wearing graphic printed co-ords as she stepped out with her hair tied up
For one of her outings, Hailey was seen wearing a cream oversized blazer which she teamed with tapered loose-fit trousers
Hailey Bieber's shopping outings involve the model sporting cool outfits such as a cropped cardigan and denims
In a perfect summer look, Hailey was spotted heading out in a floral printed dress which she teamed up with sneakers
Hailey showed off her love for corsets as she sported this Vivienne Westwood set of full-sleeved zipper and mesh corset top with baby jeans
Hailey showed off one of her coolest outfits when she wore a purple oversized close-neck sweater, and slit leather skirt
Hailey Bieber teamed up a cropped cardigan with high-waisted chequered trousers and looked like a total diva
Hailey donned an adorable outfit during one of her vacation getaways as she wore a miniskirt and a purple sleeveless cropped knitted top
For one of her cute date night looks, Hailey sported this adorable pink sequinned knee-length dress by Miu Miu
