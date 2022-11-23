Heading 3

Hailey Bieber's
street style

Surabhi Redkar

Nov 23, 2022

FASHION

Image: Getty Images

There's probably no one who can pull off this look by Hailey in black latex pants, with a black and white polka dot blouse and a leather jacket

Latex Pants

Image: Getty Images

This photo of the model captures her wearing graphic printed co-ords as she stepped out with her hair tied up

Graphic Print

Image: Getty Images

For one of her outings, Hailey was seen wearing a cream oversized blazer which she teamed with tapered loose-fit trousers

Oversized Blazer

Image: Getty Images

Hailey Bieber's shopping outings involve the model sporting cool outfits such as a cropped cardigan and denims

Cropped Cardigan

Image: Getty Images

In a perfect summer look, Hailey was spotted heading out in a floral printed dress which she teamed up with sneakers

Floral Dress

Image: Getty Images

Hailey showed off her love for corsets as she sported this Vivienne Westwood set of full-sleeved zipper and mesh corset top with baby jeans

Corset Love

Image: Getty Images

Hailey showed off one of her coolest outfits when she wore a purple oversized close-neck sweater, and slit leather skirt

Leather Skirt

Image: Getty Images

Hailey Bieber teamed up a cropped cardigan with high-waisted chequered trousers and looked like a total diva

Chequered Trousers

Image: Getty Images

Hailey donned an adorable outfit during one of her vacation getaways as she wore a miniskirt and a purple sleeveless cropped knitted top

Knitted Crop

Image: Getty Images

For one of her cute date night looks, Hailey sported this adorable pink sequinned knee-length dress by Miu Miu

Sequinned Dress

