Nov 8, 2021

Hair care tips for winter

With the onset of winters, don’t give in to the temptation of a hot steaming shower. It can wreak havoc on your hair by damaging it


Wash hair with lukewarm water

Credits: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

To get rid of the flaky scalp, warm up the coconut oil and add 1 tsp of lemon juice into it. Wash off after an hour

Hot oil champi for an irritated scalp

Credits: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Just like your skin, your hair too, needs moisturisation. Make conditioners, serums and oils your best friend this winter

CREDITS: Katrina Kaif Instagram

 Moisturise hair

After shampooing, dip a towel in lukewarm water and squeeze a bit. Next, wrap it around your head

Deep condition with streaming

Credits: Tara Sutaria Instagram

The lack of moisture in the air during winters can make your hair look dry, coupled with styling it with heat can worsen it

 Limit hairstyling with heat

Credits: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Got split ends? The only foolproof way of treating it is by going for regular trimming

 Trimming

Credits: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Make a paste using mashed banana, yogurt and honey. Mix it and apply to your hair. Rinse it after 20 minutes

DIY mask for frizzy hair

Credits: Kriti Sanon Instagram

The harsh weather can cause your hair at the cuticle to freeze and eventually break

Do not leave your house with wet hair

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram

Try covering your hair with a scarf or hat as you step outside, so as to prevent moisture loss

Cover your hair

Credits: Ananya Panday Instagram

