Nov 8, 2021
BEAUTY
Hair care tips for winter
JOYCE
With the onset of winters, don’t give in to the temptation of a hot steaming shower. It can wreak havoc on your hair by damaging it
Wash hair with lukewarm waterCredits: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
To get rid of the flaky scalp, warm up the coconut oil and add 1 tsp of lemon juice into it. Wash off after an hour
Hot oil champi for an irritated scalpCredits: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Just like your skin, your hair too, needs moisturisation. Make conditioners, serums and oils your best friend this winterCREDITS: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Moisturise hair
After shampooing, dip a towel in lukewarm water and squeeze a bit. Next, wrap it around your head
Deep condition with streamingCredits: Tara Sutaria Instagram
The lack of moisture in the air during winters can make your hair look dry, coupled with styling it with heat can worsen it
Limit hairstyling with heatCredits: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Got split ends? The only foolproof way of treating it is by going for regular trimming
TrimmingCredits: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Make a paste using mashed banana, yogurt and honey. Mix it and apply to your hair. Rinse it after 20 minutes
DIY mask for frizzy hairCredits: Kriti Sanon Instagram
The harsh weather can cause your hair at the cuticle to freeze and eventually break
Do not leave your house with wet hairPriyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram
Try covering your hair with a scarf or hat as you step outside, so as to prevent moisture loss
Cover your hairCredits: Ananya Panday Instagram
