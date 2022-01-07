Beauty
Joyve Joyson
JAN 07, 2022
Hair care trend: Skinification of hair
What is Skinification of Hair?
It focuses on the scalp as well as hair care that goes beyond regular hair washing, conditioning or, say, occasional hair masks
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Start by cleansing
The first step involves exfoliating your scalp just the way you cleanse your skin to get rid of dirt, oil and dead cells build-up
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
DIY hair mask
For this take a bowl and mix coconut oil, aloe vera, a few drops of vitamin E, and diluted apple cider vinegar
Image: Avneet Kaur Official Instagram
Apply the hair mask
Concentrate on the scalp and apply it on the lengths of the hair too, just half an hour before taking a shower
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Deep-cleaning
Rinse your hair using a shampoo that contains micellar water, activated charcoal or bentonite clay
Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram
Condition your tresses
Use a conditioner on your hair infused with ingredients that boost hydration and prevent frizz such as eggs, olive oil, honey, etc
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Hair serum
Next, use a hair serum to lock in the moisturise and grant a lovely shine to your mane
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Lookout for ingredients
Use a hair serum loaded with ingredients such as salicylic acid, aloe vera and rose water
Image: Kriti Kharbanda Instagram
Protection against sun damage
It's very important to protect your skin and hair, too, from harmful sun rays
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Hair mist/ Sunscreen spray
Finish off by using a hair mist or sunscreen spray with broad-spectrum SPF to protect your tresses from sun damage and pollutants
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
