Joyve Joyson

AUTHOR

JAN 07, 2022

Hair care trend: Skinification of hair

What is Skinification of Hair?

It focuses on the scalp as well as hair care that goes beyond regular hair washing, conditioning or, say, occasional hair masks

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Start by cleansing

The first step involves exfoliating your scalp just the way you cleanse your skin to get rid of dirt, oil and dead cells build-up

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

 DIY hair mask

For this take a bowl and mix coconut oil, aloe vera, a few drops of vitamin E, and diluted apple cider vinegar

Image: Avneet Kaur Official Instagram

Apply the hair mask

Concentrate on the scalp and apply it on the lengths of the hair too, just half an hour before taking a shower

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Deep-cleaning

Rinse your hair using a shampoo that contains micellar water, activated charcoal or bentonite clay

Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram

Condition your tresses

Use a conditioner on your hair infused with ingredients that boost hydration and prevent frizz such as eggs, olive oil, honey, etc

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Hair serum

Next, use a hair serum to lock in the moisturise and grant a lovely shine to your mane

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Lookout for ingredients

Use a hair serum loaded with ingredients such as salicylic acid, aloe vera and rose water

Image: Kriti Kharbanda Instagram

 Protection against sun damage

It's very important to protect your skin and hair, too, from harmful sun rays

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Hair mist/ Sunscreen spray

Finish off by using a hair mist or sunscreen spray with broad-spectrum SPF to protect your tresses from sun damage and pollutants

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

