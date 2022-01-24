Hair/Lifestyle

Neenaz Akhtar

AUTHOR

Jan 24, 2022

Haircare secrets we learned from celebs 

Ideal Wash Count

According to celebrity hairstylist Daniel Bauer, washing hair daily leaves it raw and prone to dryness. Therefore, it is ideal to wash it twice a week

Image: Daniel Bauer instagram

A natural home remedy to get rid of dryness and add moisture, global star Priyanka Chopra applies a yoghurt mix to her tresses

Image: Priyanka Chopra instagram

Homemade Hair Mask

Hot Oil Massage

For strong and gorgeous hair, a lot of actors rely on a hot hair oil champi!

Image: Karisma Kapoor instagram

Coconut Oil

Deepika Padukone loves to apply coconut oil to hair every now and then to protect it from any kind of damage

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram

According to celebrity hairstylist Amit Thakur, an effective heat protection serum is the best defence against heated hair styling tools

Image: Amit Thakur instagram 

Heat Protection Serum

Looking for a red-carpet-ready finish? Kareena Kapoor Khan’s go-to hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori recommends using a sea salt spray, especially when you are in a rush

Image: Tanya Ghavri instagram

Sea Salt Spray

Cool Water Wash

Priyanka Borkar, a trusted name among celebs like Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and more, suggests using cool water while shampooing or conditioning

Image: Alia Bhatt instagram

The reason is that cool water seals the hair cuticle and gives extra shine

Image: Khushi Kapoor instagram

And to keep heat-related damage at bay, the celeb hairstylist also recommends products with SPF and heat protectors

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

Heat Protectants

To avoid buildup or greasiness, switch to braids or ponytails instead of keeping your hair open very often

Image: Shraddha Kapoor instagram

Getting Rid of Grease

Actors like Katrina Kaif swear by a regular hair spa and deep conditioning to complete a proper haircare regime every fortnight or as required

Image: Katrina Kaif instagram

Regular Hair Spa & Deep Conditioning

