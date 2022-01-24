Hair/Lifestyle
Neenaz Akhtar
AUTHOR
Jan 24, 2022
Haircare secrets we learned from celebs
Ideal Wash Count
According to celebrity hairstylist Daniel Bauer, washing hair daily leaves it raw and prone to dryness. Therefore, it is ideal to wash it twice a week
Image: Daniel Bauer instagram
A natural home remedy to get rid of dryness and add moisture, global star Priyanka Chopra applies a yoghurt mix to her tresses
Image: Priyanka Chopra instagram
Homemade Hair Mask
Hot Oil Massage
For strong and gorgeous hair, a lot of actors rely on a hot hair oil champi!
Image: Karisma Kapoor instagram
Coconut Oil
Deepika Padukone loves to apply coconut oil to hair every now and then to protect it from any kind of damage
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
According to celebrity hairstylist Amit Thakur, an effective heat protection serum is the best defence against heated hair styling tools
Image: Amit Thakur instagram
Heat Protection Serum
Looking for a red-carpet-ready finish? Kareena Kapoor Khan’s go-to hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori recommends using a sea salt spray, especially when you are in a rush
Image: Tanya Ghavri instagram
Sea Salt Spray
Cool Water Wash
Priyanka Borkar, a trusted name among celebs like Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and more, suggests using cool water while shampooing or conditioning
Image: Alia Bhatt instagram
The reason is that cool water seals the hair cuticle and gives extra shine
Image: Khushi Kapoor instagram
And to keep heat-related damage at bay, the celeb hairstylist also recommends products with SPF and heat protectors
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
Heat Protectants
To avoid buildup or greasiness, switch to braids or ponytails instead of keeping your hair open very often
Image: Shraddha Kapoor instagram
Getting Rid of Grease
Actors like Katrina Kaif swear by a regular hair spa and deep conditioning to complete a proper haircare regime every fortnight or as required
Image: Katrina Kaif instagram
Regular Hair Spa & Deep Conditioning
