Sara to Ananya: Hairstyles that celebs love May 21, 2021
While an outfit is enough to make a statement, celebs often opt for chic hairstyles to add extra oomph to their look
Kareena Kapoor Khan stole the show as she styled her yellow wonder with a sleek rope braid
Shraddha Kapoor often manages to bring something new to the table with her hairstyles
And braids of all kinds are her go-to for any event!
A braided ponytail like Ananya Panday’s is a great way to make a statement
Alia Bhatt loves to braid a few strands at the back making it her go-to for most events
Other than that, a sleek low ponytail is what she opts when she wants her outfit to do the talking
Deepika Padukone sticks to her sleek bun every chance she gets
Not just a sleek bun, she can make messy buns of all kinds look good
Sara Ali Khan on the other hand loves her messy ponytail even on the red carpet
