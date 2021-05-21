Sara to Ananya: Hairstyles that celebs love

May 21, 2021

While an outfit is enough to make a statement, celebs often opt for chic hairstyles to add extra oomph to their look

Kareena Kapoor Khan stole the show as she styled her yellow wonder with a sleek rope braid

Shraddha Kapoor often manages to bring something new to the table with her hairstyles

And braids of all kinds are her go-to for any event!

A braided ponytail like Ananya Panday’s is a great way to make a statement

Alia Bhatt loves to braid a few strands at the back making it her go-to for most events

Other than that, a sleek low ponytail is what she opts when she wants her outfit to do the talking

Deepika Padukone sticks to her sleek bun every chance she gets

Not just a sleek bun, she can make messy buns of all kinds look good

Sara Ali Khan on the other hand loves her messy ponytail even on the red carpet

