Heading 3

Hairstyles for long hair

                  pinkvilla 

Pakhi Jain

Fashion

APRIL 27, 2023

Image- Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

This hairstyle is perfect for a casual day out. Create loose waves using a curling iron and apply a texturizing spray for a messy beachy look

Beachy Waves

Image- Deepika Padukone’s Instagram 

A classic hairstyle that never goes out of fashion. Use a hair straightener to create a smooth, sleek look and tie your hair up into a ponytail 

Sleek Ponytail

Image- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram 

Braided crown

This hairstyle is perfect for a wedding or a formal event. Braid two sections of hair and pin them up to create a crown-like effect

Image- Mira Kapoor’s Instagram 

A great hairstyle for a lazy day or when you're in a rush. Simply gather your hair into a high ponytail and twist it into a messy bun

Messy bun

Image- Kriti Sanon’s Instagram

This hairstyle is perfect for those who don't want to tie their hair up completely. Section off the top half of your hair and tie it into a small bun or ponytail, leaving the rest of your hair down

Half-up-half-down

Image- Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram

A classic braid that can be worn in many different ways. Create a French braid by starting at the top of your head and weaving in more hair as you braid down

French braid

Image- Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram

A simple but stylish hairstyle that works well for any occasion. Use a hair straightener to create a sleek, straight look

Straight and sleek

Image- Tanya Ghavri’s Instagram

A simple braid that can be worn to one side of your head. Create a loose braid and pin it to the side of your head

Side braid

Image- Abu Jani’s Instagram

A fishtail braid that has a messier look. Create a fishtail braid by dividing your hair into two sections and weaving small pieces of hair from each section together

Messy Fishtail

Image- Kiara Advani’s Instagram 

This hairstyle is perfect for those who want to keep their hair out of their face. Gather your hair into a high ponytail and twist it into a knot on the top of your head

Top knot

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here