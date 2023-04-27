Hairstyles for long hair
APRIL 27, 2023
Image- Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
This hairstyle is perfect for a casual day out. Create loose waves using a curling iron and apply a texturizing spray for a messy beachy look
Beachy Waves
Image- Deepika Padukone’s Instagram
A classic hairstyle that never goes out of fashion. Use a hair straightener to create a smooth, sleek look and tie your hair up into a ponytail
Sleek Ponytail
Image- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Braided crown
This hairstyle is perfect for a wedding or a formal event. Braid two sections of hair and pin them up to create a crown-like effect
Image- Mira Kapoor’s Instagram
A great hairstyle for a lazy day or when you're in a rush. Simply gather your hair into a high ponytail and twist it into a messy bun
Messy bun
Image- Kriti Sanon’s Instagram
This hairstyle is perfect for those who don't want to tie their hair up completely. Section off the top half of your hair and tie it into a small bun or ponytail, leaving the rest of your hair down
Half-up-half-down
Image- Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram
A classic braid that can be worn in many different ways. Create a French braid by starting at the top of your head and weaving in more hair as you braid down
French braid
Image- Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram
A simple but stylish hairstyle that works well for any occasion. Use a hair straightener to create a sleek, straight look
Straight and sleek
Image- Tanya Ghavri’s Instagram
A simple braid that can be worn to one side of your head. Create a loose braid and pin it to the side of your head
Side braid
Image- Abu Jani’s Instagram
A fishtail braid that has a messier look. Create a fishtail braid by dividing your hair into two sections and weaving small pieces of hair from each section together
Messy Fishtail
Image- Kiara Advani’s Instagram
This hairstyle is perfect for those who want to keep their hair out of their face. Gather your hair into a high ponytail and twist it into a knot on the top of your head
Top knot
